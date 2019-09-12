×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gimlet Fall 2019 Fiction Podcast Slate Includes Cyberthriller Starring Carrie Coon

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carrie Coon arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 13 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Spotify’s Gimlet podcast studio is launching three fiction series this fall: “Motherhacker,” a cyberthriller starring Carrie Coon, and returning seasons of macabre horror tale “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and LGBTQ fairy tale “The Two Princes.”

“Motherhacker,” with all episodes to premiere Nov. 13, stars Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as a single mom who journeys down the rabbit hole of the dark web. The series also stars Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones,” “Narcos”), Alan Cumming (“Cabaret,” “The Good Wife”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea,” “Boy Erased”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Tavi Gevinson (writer-actor-activist and founder of Rookie Magazine), and Alex Goldman (co-host of Gimlet’s “Reply All”).

In “Motherhacker,” Bridget has just gotten a divorce and is down to her last dollar when she gets hacked over the phone. Desperate to get her money back, she enlists the help of her teenage daughter’s tech-whiz boyfriend and tracks down her hackers. But things take an unexpected twist when she falls in love with her intended target — the head of digital security for one of the U.S.’s largest corporations. “Motherhacker” is written by Sandi Farkas and directed by Amanda Lipitz.

Related

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” Season 2, written and directed by Aaron Mark, stars Daphne Rubin-Vega (“In the Heights”) in the title role. Gimlet will debut all episodes on Oct. 16. Since the first season’s release in October of last year, Blumhouse Television acquired rights to develop it as a scripted TV series.

In the second season, the infamous Dolores Roach (Rubin-Vega) has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she’s not alone underground, where her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of the Mole People, whose space she’s invaded. Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again — until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” cast includes Donnell Rawlings (“The Wire,” “Chappelle’s Show”), Amy Ryan (“The Office,” “The Wire”), Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”), Everett Quinton, Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”), Josh Hamilton (“Eighth Grade,” “13 Reasons Why”), Ilana Levine (podcast “Little Known Facts”) and Alfredo Narciso (“Manifest”).

“The Two Princes” Season 2, set for December 2019 release, is back with an update on Prince Rupert and Prince Amir’s love story and the adventures they find along the way. The first season premiered this June.

In the new season, Rupert and Amir can’t wait to settle down into happily ever after. But on the eve of their wedding, a powerful sorceress named Malkia invades their kingdom. Driven from their castle, the princes set off on a quest to collect an assortment of magical items that will give them the power to defeat Malkia and save their realm.

“The Two Princes” is written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell. It stars Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals,” “Booksmart”) and Ari’el Stachel (“The Band’s Visit,” “Billions”), alongside a cast that includes Samira Wiley, Matthew Rhys, Ali Stroker, Tonya Pinkins, Richard Kind, Mandi Masden and Alfredo Narciso.

Gimlet’s executive producer for scripted fiction is Mimi O’Donnell. All three series will be available for free on Spotify, which acquired Gimlet earlier this year for a reported $230 million.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Boat Rocker Media to Acquire Platform

    Boat Rocker Media Buys Platform One Media to Expand Scripted TV Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Boat Rocker Media has acquired Platform One Media, the TV production and sales arm launched two years ago with backing from Liberty Global and private equity giant TPG. Platform One CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh will become founder and chairman of Platform One, and she will also take on a leadership role at Toronto-based Boat Rocker. [...]

  • Carrie Coon arrives at the 24th

    Gimlet Fall 2019 Fiction Podcast Slate Includes Cyberthriller Starring Carrie Coon

    Spotify’s Gimlet podcast studio is launching three fiction series this fall: “Motherhacker,” a cyberthriller starring Carrie Coon, and returning seasons of macabre horror tale “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and LGBTQ fairy tale “The Two Princes.” “Motherhacker,” with all episodes to premiere Nov. 13, stars Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as a single mom [...]

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

    NFL, Facebook Extend Content Partnership With Two-Year Pact

    The NFL is pumping more gridiron video across Facebook under a renewed two-year deal. The league first huddled with the social-media giant in 2017, launching recaps from all 256 regular-season games on Facebook Watch along with other content. Under the pact, which extends through the 2020 season, the NFL will continue distributing recaps on Facebook [...]

  • Disney Plus - Full Lineup

    Disney Plus Goes Live in the Netherlands in Free Trial Run

    Consumers in the Netherlands became the first in the world to get their hands on Disney Plus when an early version of the hugely anticipated streaming service went live in the country Thursday in a free trial run. Disney is testing out the platform in the Netherlands, and the soft-launch version does not have the [...]

  • Impulse-Season-2-YouTube

    YouTube Drops Trailer for Doug Liman's 'Impulse' Season 2 (Watch)

    YouTube released the official trailer for the second season of “Impulse,” the thriller from executive producer Doug Liman, which returns to the service next month — when it will be available to watch for free with ads. The entire first season of “Impulse” is now to watch free on YouTube, and season 2 will premiere [...]

  • Palisades Village

    Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

    There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific. “The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and [...]

  • Mr Mom - Vudu

    Walmart's Vudu Launches Family-Viewing Features, Premieres 'Mr. Mom' Reboot

    Vudu, Walmart’s video-streaming unit, is promising parents new tools to evaluate and control what their kids watch — including a way to skip scenes with sex, nudity or violence. The family-viewing features are launching alongside Vudu’s first original series, also aimed at family audiences: “Mr. Mom,” a reboot of the 1980s John Hughes comedy, produced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad