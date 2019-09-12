Gimlet Fall 2019 Fiction Podcast Slate Includes Cyberthriller Starring Carrie Coon

Spotify’s Gimlet podcast studio is launching three fiction series this fall: “Motherhacker,” a cyberthriller starring Carrie Coon, and returning seasons of macabre horror tale “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and LGBTQ fairy tale “The Two Princes.”

“Motherhacker,” with all episodes to premiere Nov. 13, stars Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as a single mom who journeys down the rabbit hole of the dark web. The series also stars Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones,” “Narcos”), Alan Cumming (“Cabaret,” “The Good Wife”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea,” “Boy Erased”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Tavi Gevinson (writer-actor-activist and founder of Rookie Magazine), and Alex Goldman (co-host of Gimlet’s “Reply All”).

In “Motherhacker,” Bridget has just gotten a divorce and is down to her last dollar when she gets hacked over the phone. Desperate to get her money back, she enlists the help of her teenage daughter’s tech-whiz boyfriend and tracks down her hackers. But things take an unexpected twist when she falls in love with her intended target — the head of digital security for one of the U.S.’s largest corporations. “Motherhacker” is written by Sandi Farkas and directed by Amanda Lipitz.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” Season 2, written and directed by Aaron Mark, stars Daphne Rubin-Vega (“In the Heights”) in the title role. Gimlet will debut all episodes on Oct. 16. Since the first season’s release in October of last year, Blumhouse Television acquired rights to develop it as a scripted TV series.

In the second season, the infamous Dolores Roach (Rubin-Vega) has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she’s not alone underground, where her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of the Mole People, whose space she’s invaded. Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again — until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” cast includes Donnell Rawlings (“The Wire,” “Chappelle’s Show”), Amy Ryan (“The Office,” “The Wire”), Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”), Everett Quinton, Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”), Josh Hamilton (“Eighth Grade,” “13 Reasons Why”), Ilana Levine (podcast “Little Known Facts”) and Alfredo Narciso (“Manifest”).

“The Two Princes” Season 2, set for December 2019 release, is back with an update on Prince Rupert and Prince Amir’s love story and the adventures they find along the way. The first season premiered this June.

In the new season, Rupert and Amir can’t wait to settle down into happily ever after. But on the eve of their wedding, a powerful sorceress named Malkia invades their kingdom. Driven from their castle, the princes set off on a quest to collect an assortment of magical items that will give them the power to defeat Malkia and save their realm.

“The Two Princes” is written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell. It stars Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals,” “Booksmart”) and Ari’el Stachel (“The Band’s Visit,” “Billions”), alongside a cast that includes Samira Wiley, Matthew Rhys, Ali Stroker, Tonya Pinkins, Richard Kind, Mandi Masden and Alfredo Narciso.

Gimlet’s executive producer for scripted fiction is Mimi O’Donnell. All three series will be available for free on Spotify, which acquired Gimlet earlier this year for a reported $230 million.