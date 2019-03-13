×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gimlet Media Unionizes With Writers Guild

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gimlet Media Podcasting
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lem Lattimer

The Writers Guild of America East, claiming a first for the podcasting industry, has unionized the employees of Gimlet Media.

The WGA East announced on Wednesday that a clear majority of the 83-member creative staff has signed union cards and called on management to voluntarily recognize the guild as its collective bargaining representative. Brooklyn-based Gimlet’s podcast network includes “Reply All,” “Crimetown,” “The Cut,” “Homecoming,” and “Every Little Thing.”

Gimlet podcasts are downloaded more than 12 million times per month. Music streaming giant Spotify paid $230 million in February to acquire Gimlet Media.

“Podcasting is one of the most exciting new media platforms for storytelling and Gimlet is at the forefront of creating compelling content,” WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson said. “We welcome the people in this field into our guild, where we will work to ensure they are afforded rights and protections like those won by other content creators working in film, television, news, and new media.”

The WGA East has organized more than 1,000 digital media employees in recent years, including the staffs at Gizmodo Media Group, Vox Media, Vice, HuffPost, Refinery29, Onion Inc., MTV News, Salon, Slate, and Fast Company.

“As Spotify’s reported $230 million acquisition of Gimlet makes clear, however, Gimlet is no longer the small, scrappy operation memorably documented on the first season of ​’StartUp,'” the Gimlet Media Organizing Committee said. “Our union is an expression of passion for what we do, and a proactive effort to work with management to shape the future of the company. It’s important for us to solidify the things that make Gimlet a great place to work, and to address whatever issues may arise.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Digital

  • Gimlet Media Podcasting

    Gimlet Media Unionizes With Writers Guild

    The Writers Guild of America East, claiming a first for the podcasting industry, has unionized the employees of Gimlet Media. The WGA East announced on Wednesday that a clear majority of the 83-member creative staff has signed union cards and called on management to voluntarily recognize the guild as its collective bargaining representative. Brooklyn-based Gimlet’s [...]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Is Adding a New Camera Feature to Its Mobile Apps

    Twitter is taking some cues from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat: The company is adding a dedicated camera feature to its mobile apps, making it easier for its users to share photos, videos and live streams. The company announced the new feature with a tweet, showing off its functionality with a short video: See it? [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman Launches Her First Online Acting Course

    Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, star of films including “Black Swan” and “Jackie,” is launching her first-ever online class. In the class, priced at $90 for unlimited access, the self-taught thesp will share insights and experiences over a 25-plus year career including case studies on her most notable roles. Portman’s class is available exclusively through online-education [...]

  • Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge

    Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge for India Expansion

    Indian media investor, Times Bridge has made a strategic investment into Canadian online entertainment group Wattpad. The two companies conceive of the move as expanding Wattpad’s position in India. Times Bridge is the investment arm of India’s The Times Group and has previously taken investment positions in Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, MUBI and Smule. It [...]

  • Jade Raymond Named New VP of

    Jade Raymond Named Vice President of Google

    Games industry veteran Jade Raymond has been named a vice president of Google. Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond. She didn’t clarify what her role would be as one of the company’s vice presidents. Raymond got her [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad