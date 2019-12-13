×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ New Trailer Drops at The Game Awards

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ghost of Tsushima Trailer
CREDIT: Sony Interactive/YouTube screenshot

A new full trailer for developer Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” is finally here.

The latest substantial footage of the samurai game dropped at The Game Awards Thursday night, marking the first real look at the PS4 exclusive since Sony released a short teaser during its State of Play earlier this week. “Ghost of Tsushima” will debut in summer 2020, it was also announced.

The new trailer opens where the teaser did: a group of Mongol invaders drudging through a forest in the fall. A samurai in the distance, however, stands in their way.

“The ghost,” a voiceover intones in another scene, showing the protagonist crawling through a battlefield. “Some say he died on the beach. Others say he is a storm made flesh. When the wind flashes their tents and boats, they know… he is coming.”

We then see the samurai slashing through a camp, armed with a blade and a bow with flaming arrows. Cutting back to the scene in the forest, he decimates the warrior crew, sparing just one survivor. “Tell him I’m coming,” the samurai instructs before the Mongol scrambles away.

Previously, more details were revealed at Sony’s E3 2018 presentation, which featured some gameplay and plot details. The main character is Jin Sakai, a powerful samurai warrior defending Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s. Along the way, he’ll learn “the way of the Ghost” and recruit allies to help him hold back the Mongol army.

Popular on Variety

The Game Awards is taking place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, with a bevy of other announcements and first-looks teased from major names in the gaming industry.

Watch the trailer from The Game Awards below.

More Digital

  • Green Day Beat Saber music pack

    Beat Saber Gets Green Day Music Pack, 360-Degree Levels

    Coinciding with Green Day’s performance at the Game Awards, Facebook announced late Thursday that the popular virtual reality game Beat Saber is getting a Green Day music pack. The 6-song pack is slated to go live at midnight, and players will simultaneously get access to Beat Saber’s long-awaited 360-degree gameplay. The Green Day music pack [...]

  • Ghost of Tsushima Trailer

    'Ghost of Tsushima' New Trailer Drops at The Game Awards

    A new full trailer for developer Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” is finally here. The latest substantial footage of the samurai game dropped at The Game Awards Thursday night, marking the first real look at the PS4 exclusive since Sony released a short teaser during its State of Play earlier this week. “Ghost of Tsushima” [...]

  • Ultimate Rivals The Rink - Apple

    Apple Arcade Launches NHL Game That Lets You Put Athletes From Other Sports on the Ice

    Now you can see NBA superstar LeBron James facing off against NHL great Wayne Gretzky in a fast-paced hockey game. In an innovative fantasy mashup for sports gaming fans, Apple Arcade is launching “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink,” a hockey game that lets you pit NHL players against athletes from other sports. The game is available [...]

  • Xbox Series X: Next-Gen Console Revealed

    Microsoft Reveals Next-Gen Console, Xbox Series X, at The Game Awards

    The next-generation Xbox console is officially called the Xbox Series X, and will be released over next year’s holiday season, Microsoft revealed during Thursday night’s The Game Awards. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer took the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to make the big reveal about the project previously known as Project Scarlett, and [...]

  • The Game Awards

    How to Watch the 2019 Game Awards

    The Game Awards will be taking place on Thursday night and, fittingly, there are plenty of ways to stream the event online. The whole show will be streaming live starting at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on The Game Awards’ YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch pages. Additionally, for the first [...]

  • Neon-Hum-Jonathan-Hirsch

    Sony Music Invests in Podcast Production Firm Neon Hum

    In its latest move into the podcast biz, Sony Music Entertainment announced a strategic investment in podcast production house Neon Hum. Founded by podcast producer Jonathan Hirsch (pictured above), L.A.-based Neon Hum has helped create multiple podcast hits including MSNBC’s “Bag Man” with Rachel Maddow, Dateline NBC’s “The Thing About Pam,” Wondery’s “Room 20,” Crooked [...]

  • Hulu Hopes to Make Ads Part

    Hulu Hopes to Make Ads Part of Your Binge Session

    If you just can’t keep yourself from watching another episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “PEN15,” then Hulu has an ad for you. The streaming-video hub is starting a trial run of new commercials aimed specifically at binge-watchers, which the company defines as subscribers who watch three or more episodes of the same series consecutively. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad