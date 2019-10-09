‘Gemini Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Gemini Man.”

Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $9.37 million through Sunday for 1,149 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and AMC, and during programming such as “Fútbol Americano NFL” (a Spanish-language NFL broadcast), “The Walking Dead” and “Ridiculousness.”

Just behind “Gemini Man” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 1,736 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.77 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (EMV: $3.98 million), Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($3.71 million) and Lionsgate’s “Jexi” ($2.73 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has the best iSpot Attention Index (134) in the ranking, getting 34% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).