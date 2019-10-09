‘Gemini Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

×

Will Smith in GEMINI MAN from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Gemini Man.”

Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $9.37 million through Sunday for 1,149 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and AMC, and during programming such as “Fútbol Americano NFL” (a Spanish-language NFL broadcast), “The Walking Dead” and “Ridiculousness.” 

Just behind “Gemini Man” in second place: MGM’s “The Addams Family,” which saw 1,736 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.77 million. 

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (EMV: $3.98 million), Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($3.71 million) and Lionsgate’s “Jexi” ($2.73 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has the best iSpot Attention Index (134) in the ranking, getting 34% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$9.37M – Gemini Man

Impressions: 489,596,870
Attention Score: 93.37
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 1,149
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.41M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 06/18/19

$7.77M – The Addams Family

Impressions: 573,204,045
Attention Score: 95.28
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 1,736
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.2M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$3.98M – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Impressions: 265,491,718
Attention Score: 96.52
Attention Index: 134
National Airings: 682
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.04M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 05/14/19

$3.71M – Joker

Impressions: 285,288,197
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 701
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 63
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.87M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 09/02/19

$2.73M – Jexi

Impressions: 192,023,246
Attention Score: 94.13
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 459
Networks: 16
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.79M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 09/15/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/30/2019 and 10/06/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    'Gemini Man' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

    In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with "Gemini Man." Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $9.37 million through Sunday for 1,149 national ad airings on 37 networks.

