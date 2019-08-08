×

Gayle Fuguitt to Exit Foursquare After Acquisition of Snap’s Placed Location-Based Ad Unit

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gayle Fuguitt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foursquare

Marketing veteran Gayle Fuguitt is leaving as Foursquare’s chief of customer insight and innovation and will form her own consulting firm.

Her departure comes after Foursquare in May 2019 announced a $150 million round of funding and the acquisition of Placed, a location-based ad attribution platform, from Snap. For over the past two years, Fuguitt helped Foursquare expand its analytics and measurement capabilities and positioned the company for the acquisition of Placed, according to Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck. With Foursquare’s acquisition of Placed, David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed, was named president of the company.

Fuguitt’s last day with Foursquare is Sept. 13. Execs from Placed and Foursquare are picking up various aspects of her role now that her “foundational work is less necessary in the day-to-day,” a company rep said.

“We have been privileged to benefit from Gayle’s experience, leadership and C-suite relationships in the industry to advance our marketing solutions to drive brand growth, and giving us incredible insight into the best way to bring analytics and measurement to an even broader audience,” Glueck said in a statement.

Related

Fuguitt joined Foursquare in 2016 after serving as the first female president and CEO at the Advertising Research Foundation, established in 1936 by the Association of National Advertisers and the 4A’s to deliver independent media and advertising measurement.

Before joining the ARF in 2013, Fuguitt spent 32 years at General Mills, where her roles included overseeing global consumer marketing insights and analytics. She led the food manufacturer’s investment of more than $70 million into internet research in 1998 before spearheading its expansion into social media and mobile research.

“It has been an honor to work with Jeff and the Foursquare team to deliver to my longstanding network of clients and industry leaders end-to-end solutions for audience targeting beyond demographics, dynamic creative and most importantly analytics attributing impact to sales growth,” Fuguitt said in a statement.

Foursquare has more than 350 employees at its New York headquarters and offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, L.A., and Singapore. The company’s investors include Raine Group, Simon Ventures, Naver, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ Growth, and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Gayle Fuguitt

    Gayle Fuguitt to Exit Foursquare After Acquisition of Snap's Placed Location-Based Ad Unit

    Marketing veteran Gayle Fuguitt is leaving as Foursquare’s chief of customer insight and innovation and will form her own consulting firm. Her departure comes after Foursquare in May 2019 announced a $150 million round of funding and the acquisition of Placed, a location-based ad attribution platform, from Snap. For over the past two years, Fuguitt [...]

  • Facebook

    Facebook to Test Selling Video Subscriptions

    Facebook is dipping its toes into the subscription VOD waters — as an aggregator and reseller. The social giant is launching what it’s describing as a small-scale test to sell subscription VOD services directly to users. Initially, the Facebook video subscriptions will be available for four services: BBC and ITV’s BritBox, CollegeHumor’s Dropout, MotorTrend App [...]

  • Samsung-Galaxy-Note10

    Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 10 Smartphones, Which Omit Traditional Headphone Jacks

    After a series of leaks about its latest flagship smartphone, Samsung Electronics officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 line with two different screen sizes — and as expected, the new devices eliminate the traditional headphone jack, following Apple’s same move with the iPhone three years ago. Samsung’s move to kill the headphone jack on the [...]

  • Ikea Sonos

    Sonos Narrows Losses as Ikea Revenues Start to Roll In

    Sonos ended its most recent quarter with much narrower losses than Wall Street had anticipated, with solid revenue growth across its core product categories, and some added revenue from its new cooperation with Ikea. In its fiscal third quarter, which ended on June 29, Sonos generated revenue of $260.2 million compared to $208.4 million during [...]

  • Roku Beats Q2 Earnings Expectations, Surpasses

    Roku Surpasses 30 Million Accounts, Delivers Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

    Roku is now being used by 30.5 million households every month, and those users are a big reason the company grew revenues in its most recent quarter faster than Wall Street anticipated. In the quarter ending June 30, Roku generated $250.1 million in revenue, compared to $156.8 million during the same quarter a year ago, [...]

  • Amazon Music Names Adam Block as

    Amazon Music Names Adam Block as Head of Catalog

    Amazon Music today announced that it has hired Adam Block as Global Head of Music Catalog, a new position. Block, who for many years was president of Sony’s Legacy Recordings, will report to the Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music. According to the announcement, Block will drive the catalog music strategy for the division, while continuing to [...]

  • Guy Schory - Endeavor

    Endeavor Names Former eBay Exec Guy Schory Its First Chief Digital Officer

    Agency and media conglomerate Endeavor has hired Guy Schory, a former eBay and PayPal executive, as its first chief digital officer. Schory will head up Endeavor’s digital efforts across product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce. He also will lead Endeavor’s digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations, including Endeavor Streaming, the video-streaming distribution unit formed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad