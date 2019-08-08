Gayle Fuguitt to Exit Foursquare After Acquisition of Snap’s Placed Location-Based Ad Unit

Marketing veteran Gayle Fuguitt is leaving as Foursquare’s chief of customer insight and innovation and will form her own consulting firm.

Her departure comes after Foursquare in May 2019 announced a $150 million round of funding and the acquisition of Placed, a location-based ad attribution platform, from Snap. For over the past two years, Fuguitt helped Foursquare expand its analytics and measurement capabilities and positioned the company for the acquisition of Placed, according to Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck. With Foursquare’s acquisition of Placed, David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed, was named president of the company.

Fuguitt’s last day with Foursquare is Sept. 13. Execs from Placed and Foursquare are picking up various aspects of her role now that her “foundational work is less necessary in the day-to-day,” a company rep said.

“We have been privileged to benefit from Gayle’s experience, leadership and C-suite relationships in the industry to advance our marketing solutions to drive brand growth, and giving us incredible insight into the best way to bring analytics and measurement to an even broader audience,” Glueck said in a statement.

Fuguitt joined Foursquare in 2016 after serving as the first female president and CEO at the Advertising Research Foundation, established in 1936 by the Association of National Advertisers and the 4A’s to deliver independent media and advertising measurement.

Before joining the ARF in 2013, Fuguitt spent 32 years at General Mills, where her roles included overseeing global consumer marketing insights and analytics. She led the food manufacturer’s investment of more than $70 million into internet research in 1998 before spearheading its expansion into social media and mobile research.

“It has been an honor to work with Jeff and the Foursquare team to deliver to my longstanding network of clients and industry leaders end-to-end solutions for audience targeting beyond demographics, dynamic creative and most importantly analytics attributing impact to sales growth,” Fuguitt said in a statement.

Foursquare has more than 350 employees at its New York headquarters and offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, L.A., and Singapore. The company’s investors include Raine Group, Simon Ventures, Naver, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ Growth, and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners.