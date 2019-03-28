‘Game of Thrones’ Hype: AT&T Is Giving Away an $18,000 Iron Throne Replica

AT&T is pulling out the stops to promote HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season — as if the popular fantasy epic series needed a corporate-synergy assist to build buzz.

Among the telco’s “GOT” promos: It’s running a sweepstakes to give one AT&T customer a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, which carries a retail value of $18,000.

The Iron Throne replica (pictured above) — which is over 7 feet high and weighs 310 pounds — is created by production-management company Traction 3D, whose “Game of Thrones” thrones have been featured at hundreds of HBO events around the world (and the Louvre Museum).

The sweepstakes is open only to AT&T wireless, TV and internet customers, who must use the AT&T Thanks loyalty-rewards app to enter the contest. The “Own the Throne” sweepstakes will run April 1 through May 7.

It’s part of a multifaceted joint marketing campaign between AT&T and HBO to push the last “Game of Thrones” run, which premieres Sunday, April 14. The eighth season of “Game of Thrones” will comprise six 90-minute episodes, which HBO execs have dubbed “six movies.”

Related TV News Roundup: 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Documentary Set at HBO Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

The “GOT” tubthumping will span AT&T’s retail stores, DirecTV video on-demand, and an exclusive augmented-reality game with Magic Leap.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the finale of this epic HBO show than to give its devoted, passionate fans opportunities to immerse themselves in the ‘Game of Thrones’ world leading into the final season,” HBO executive VP of program marketing Zach Enterlin said in a statement. “Together with AT&T, we are committed to giving superfans a fun, memorable way to experience Westeros and the characters they love so much.”

Beginning April 1, AT&T flagship stores in Boston, Chicago, New York City and San Francisco will stage a “Game of Thrones” makeover. The stores will feature limited-reveal video content, custom digital games, VR and AR experiences, and an exclusive look at series memorabilia and authentic costumes from different “GOT” houses and their allies – Chicago will feature House Stark); New York City is home to House Lannister, San Francisco has House Targaryen, and Boston will have a face-off between Targaryen vs. Lannister.

Next month, select AT&T stores (starting in Boston, Chicago and San Francisco) will let visitors experience “The Dead Must Die,” a Magic Leap game in which fans must confront a White Walker.

Here’s a rendering of what the “GOT” setup will look like in AT&T’s flagship stores:

In addition, at ATT.com and AT&T retail stores across the U.S., the company will be selling dozens of exclusive “Game of Thrones” accessories, including phone cases, power cables, wireless chargers, wine tumblers, water bottles, and pint glasses.

Other elements of the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 promotional push: