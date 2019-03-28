×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Hype: AT&T Is Giving Away an $18,000 Iron Throne Replica

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game-of-Thrones-Iron-Throne-replica
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

AT&T is pulling out the stops to promote HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season — as if the popular fantasy epic series needed a corporate-synergy assist to build buzz.

Among the telco’s “GOT” promos: It’s running a sweepstakes to give one AT&T customer a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, which carries a retail value of $18,000.

The Iron Throne replica (pictured above) — which is over 7 feet high and weighs 310 pounds — is created by production-management company Traction 3D, whose “Game of Thrones” thrones have been featured at hundreds of HBO events around the world (and the Louvre Museum).

The sweepstakes is open only to AT&T wireless, TV and internet customers, who must use the AT&T Thanks loyalty-rewards app to enter the contest. The “Own the Throne” sweepstakes will run April 1 through May 7.

It’s part of a multifaceted joint marketing campaign between AT&T and HBO to push the last “Game of Thrones” run, which premieres Sunday, April 14. The eighth season of “Game of Thrones” will comprise six 90-minute episodes, which HBO execs have dubbed “six movies.”

Related

The “GOT” tubthumping will span AT&T’s retail stores, DirecTV video on-demand, and an exclusive augmented-reality game with Magic Leap.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the finale of this epic HBO show than to give its devoted, passionate fans opportunities to immerse themselves in the ‘Game of Thrones’ world leading into the final season,” HBO executive VP of program marketing Zach Enterlin said in a statement. “Together with AT&T, we are committed to giving superfans a fun, memorable way to experience Westeros and the characters they love so much.”

Beginning April 1, AT&T flagship stores in Boston, Chicago, New York City and San Francisco will stage a “Game of Thrones” makeover. The stores will feature limited-reveal video content, custom digital games, VR and AR experiences, and an exclusive look at series memorabilia and authentic costumes from different “GOT” houses and their allies – Chicago will feature House Stark); New York City is home to House Lannister, San Francisco has House Targaryen, and Boston will have a face-off between Targaryen vs. Lannister.

Next month, select AT&T stores (starting in Boston, Chicago and San Francisco) will let visitors experience “The Dead Must Die,” a Magic Leap game in which fans must confront a White Walker.

Here’s a rendering of what the “GOT” setup will look like in AT&T’s flagship stores:

In addition, at ATT.com and AT&T retail stores across the U.S., the company will be selling dozens of exclusive “Game of Thrones” accessories, including phone cases, power cables, wireless chargers, wine tumblers, water bottles, and pint glasses.

Other elements of the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 promotional push:

  • DirecTV satellite customers will have access to the “Game Of Thrones Challenge,” a free set-top box application (no HBO subscription required) on channel 512, which will include info on the show’s characters and details on each battle, betrayal, sacrifice and death. The app also has a trivia game to let fans unlock videos.
  • AT&T will provide a free preview of HBO on DirecTV and U-verse platforms leading up to the “GOT” Season 8 premiere. Subscribers also will be able to watch the premiere episode for no extra charge.
  • DirecTV’s website features a “Game of Thrones” hub (at this link) with never-before-seen videos rolling out now through the week the premiere, along with episode recaps, quizzes, character profiles, downloadable wallpapers and behind-the-scenes content.
  • At the NCAA Final Four (April 5-8 in Minneapolis), the telco is hosting the AT&T Fan Zone, which will include an AR experience that turns fans into virtual White Walkers and other activations, including the Throne Room and Fire & Ice Room for fans to take selfies with authentic show props and costumes.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With

    Banijay Rights Signs First-Look Deal With Producer Ellie Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Seeking to diversify and bolster its scripted output, Banijay Rights has signed a first-look development deal with Ellie Wood (“Bleak House”), a veteran British producer who founded and runs the independent production company Clearwood Films. Under the pact, Banjiay Rights and Wood will work together to develop and produce all of Clearwood Films’ TV series [...]

  • Greenport Cinemas NYC

    Why AMC Networks' CEO Turned a Small N.Y. Theater Into a Passion Project

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has a keen eye for shrewd business deals. So was he seeing straight in 2004 when he bought the Village Cinema in Greenport, N.Y.?  “I would not call it a lucrative business,” he says of his 632-seat, four-theater venue — now called the Greenport Theater — which offers movies all [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Iron-Throne-replica

    'Game of Thrones' Hype: AT&T Is Giving Away an $18,000 Iron Throne Replica

    AT&T is pulling out the stops to promote HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season — as if the popular fantasy epic series needed a corporate-synergy assist to build buzz. Among the telco’s “GOT” promos: It’s running a sweepstakes to give one AT&T customer a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, which carries a [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Braces for Brexit but Commits to Investment Program and Streaming

    ITV’s advertising revenues will take a Brexit hit this quarter, but the U.K. broadcaster has the full backing of shareholders for its investment program, which includes the BritBox streaming service, CEO Carolyn McCall said Thursday. With just days before the U.K. is supposed to exit the European Union, British lawmakers have yet to agree on [...]

  • Rita Moreno NAPTE Honor

    Rita Moreno to Receive Peabody Career Achievement Award

    Rita Moreno will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes Benz, at this year’s Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. This honor puts Moreno in the extremely rare category of having achieved “PEGOT” status — winning a Peabody, two Emmys, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. “Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion

    Disney Sets Single Upfront for ABC, ESPN, FX and Nat Geo

    Disney plans to sell commercial inventory for the TV assets it recently acquired as part of its mammoth deal with the former 21st Century Fox alongside its ABC, ESPN and Freeform, giving its top ad-sales executive additional responsibility as well as influence on Madison Avenue. Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales, will sell ads [...]

  • Pineapple Express

    What's Coming to Netflix in April 2019

    April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month. “Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad