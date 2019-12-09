×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku to Stream First Season of ‘Game of Thrones’ for Free Later This Month

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

Ready to start over on “Game of Thrones,” or finally give it a try if you never watched it in the first place? Streaming device maker Roku is giving its customers another chance to watch the first season of the hit show, as well as a number of other popular shows, for free through the Roku Channel later this month.

As part of a promotion the company calls Stream-a-thon, Roku will stream the first full seasons of “Game of Thrones,” “Warrior,” “Billions,” “The Affair,” and “Ray Donovan,” among other shows, from 12/26 to 1/1 2020. Roku will also stream the entire first season of the Starz show “Power” throughout December.

What’s more, the company will also stream individual episodes of a number of shows that are typically only available through paid streaming services. These include episodes of the HBO shows “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Barry,” “Chernobyl,” “Euphoria,” “Sesame Street” and “Succession,” as well as the Showtime show “Kidding,” and the Epix shows “Get Shorty,” “Pennyworth,” and “Punk.”

Roku launched the Roku Channel a little over 2 years ago as an ad-supported video service featuring free movies and TV shows. Since then, the company has not only added live programming, and kids content, but also subscription video services like HBO and Showtime.

Popular on Variety

At the end of 2019, the Roku Channel is offering access to over 80,000 movies and TV show episodes, as well as more than 40 subscription video services, according to company information. The Roku Channel is available on Roku streaming devices, Roku TVs, mobile devices, the web and select Samsung smart TVs.

More Digital

  • Roku Channel to Stream Game of

    Roku to Stream First Season of 'Game of Thrones' for Free Later This Month

    Ready to start over on “Game of Thrones,” or finally give it a try if you never watched it in the first place? Streaming device maker Roku is giving its customers another chance to watch the first season of the hit show, as well as a number of other popular shows, for free through the [...]

  • Madhuri Dixit Nene

    Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit to Make Netflix Series Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    Iconic Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene is poised to make her Netflix acting debut with an as-yet-untitled series. Karan Johar is set as creative producer. The series will be a suspenseful family, written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao, reflecting on the lives lead by people in the entertainment industry. Dixit featured in some of [...]

  • Richie Mehta in Macao

    Richie Mehta Advances Macao Project 'The Price of Tea'

    After winning six prizes on Friday with his “Delhi Crime” series, Canadian-Indian director Richie Mehta is again making film project “The Price of Tea,” which was previously pitched in Macau, as his top priority. Having attended the International Film Festival & Awards Macao’s project market with “Tea” in 2017, Mehta is back this year on [...]

  • Billy Magnussen Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Spinoff With Billy Magnussen's Character in the Works for Disney Plus

    Disney is developing a spinoff of its live-action “Aladdin” with Billy Magnussen reprising his Prince Anders character. The unnamed project is in early development for the studio’s recently launched Disney Plus streaming service. Disney has hired Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to write a script centered on the haughty Prince Anders, one of Princess Jasmine’s [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Trump win

    Bernie Sanders Vows to Break Up Comcast, Verizon & AT&T: 'Their Greed Must End'

    Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders unveiled plans to launch publicly-funded broadband networks and break up big internet providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T Thursday. “Their greed must end,” the Sanders campaign wrote in its high-speed internet policy proposal. The campaign argued that high-speed internet access should be treated as a public utility, [...]

  • The Office

    Streaming Wars Heat Up Rerun Market as New Services Stock Up on Hits

    In a year in which more than 500 scripted series are on the air and new streaming services seem to debut nearly monthly, some of the biggest money being thrown around for content has gone to a handful of old TV shows, the kind that for years have hummed along evening television without much fuss. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad