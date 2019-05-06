×
‘Starkbucks’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee-Cup Gaffe Lights Up Social Media

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

CREDIT: HBO

Call her the Mother of Lattes?

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season 8 episode 4 included a scene in which a takeout coffee cup — possibly from Starbucks — is clearly visible on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) at around the 17:40 mark.

The anachronism, which can be seen for about two seconds, was spotted by “GOT” fans shortly after the episode aired. As of Monday morning, it was on Twitter’s top 10 trending topics. Also trending on Twitter was the hashtag “Starkbucks,” a nod to the unexpected combination of House Stark and the Seattle-based coffee chain.

In its eighth and final season, “Game of Thrones” has had more than its share of social-media activity, as video from each of the first four episodes to date has leaked out ahead of HBO’s official release. On Sunday, scenes from episode 4, “The Last of the Starks,” showed up online with 30-second videos on Twitter and YouTube hours ahead of its premiere.

Naturally, the apparent coffee-cup goof in the latest episode became instant fodder for jokes and memes. Read a recap of the episode, titled “The Last of the Starks” (warning: includes spoilers).

