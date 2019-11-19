×
The Game Awards 2019 Nominees: ‘Death Stranding,’ ‘Control’ Lead the Field (Full List)

By
Variety Staff

The Game Awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2019 unveiled nominations for this year’s event, led by Hideo Kojima’s epic “Death Stranding” with nine nods and Remedy/505 Games’ “Control” with eight nominations.

This year’s Game of the Year nominees, in addition to “Control” and “Death Stranding,” are “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Resident Evil 2,” “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and “The Outer Worlds.”

In all, the list of nominees includes 107 different games, individuals and teams spanning gaming across PC, console, mobile, VR/AR, indie, esports and content creators/streamers. Notable game titles with at least three nominations include “Apex Legends,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” “Disco Elysium,” “Final Fantasy XIV,” “Fortnite,” “Gris,” “Outer Wilds,” and “Sayonara Wild Hearts.”

The gender-neutral performance category features six actors facing off: Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, “The Outer Worlds”; Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, “Control”; Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, “Gears 5”; Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, “Death Stranding”; Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, “Control”; and Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, “Death Stranding.”

First-time nominees include the studios behind independent titles including “Baba Is You,” “Katana Zero,” “Kind Words,” “Sea of Solitude” and the “Untitled Goose Game.”

Fans can help choose the winners in all categories via authenticated online voting on thegameawards.com and on Google (by searching for “TGA vote” to cast their ballot) through Dec. 11. In China, fans can vote for their favorites on Bilibili.

Nominees will be honored at the 2019 Game Awards ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 5:30 PM PT.

The show will be live-streaming for free across more than 60 global platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, while Cinemark Theatres in the U.S. will host a special one-night-only cinema event in 53 of its theaters where it will pair a live simulcast of the Game Awards with the world premiere screenings of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Here’s the full list of Game Awards 2019 nominations:

Game of The Year
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music
Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact
Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends (Respawn)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game
Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best RPG
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game
Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
F1 2019 (Codemasters)
FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Nomada Studio for Gris
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
House House for Untitled Goose Game

Community Award
Courage – Jack Dunlop
Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
Grefg – David Martínez
Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Esports Awards

Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player
Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team
Astralis (CS:GO)
G2 Esports (LOL)
OG (DOTA2)
San Francisco Shock (OWL)
Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Best Esports Event
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
League of Legends World Championship 2019
The International 2019

Best Esports Coach
Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Best Esports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

    The Game Awards 2019 Nominees: 'Death Stranding,' 'Control' Lead the Field (Full List)

Access exclusive content

