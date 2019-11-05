×

G/O Media Editorial Director Resigns After Deadspin’s Entire Staff Quit Over His Coverage Crackdown

Todd Spangler

G/O Media
Paul Maidment, the editorial director of G/O Media whose directive to Deadspin staff to write only about sports led to the entire editorial team quitting last week, has resigned his position effective immediately.

“It is the right moment for me to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity,” Maidment said in a memo sent to company staff Tuesday. “I admire the journalism that you produce and the unique voice that is otherwise missing from mainstream media. It has been a great honor and I wish you all the very best. I am certain that the sites will grow and thrive in the future.”

A G/O Media spokesperson said in a statement, “We thank Paul for his hard work and wish him nothing but the very best. We will be working with our EICs to expedite the search for a new editorial director.”

Maidment joined G/O Media this past June after the company’s formation. Univision sold Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners and CEO Jim Spanfeller, who owns a minority stake in the company.

Maidment previously was the editor of Forbes.com where Spanfeller had been CEO. Maidment most recently was managing editor Oxford Analytica’s Daily Brief economic newsletter. Prior to Forbes, he worked at Financial Times and The Economist.

G/O Media’s properties are Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Deadspin, Lifehacker, Kotaku, The Root, and The Onion, which comprises the flagship satire brand, A.V. Club, ClickHole and The Takeout. Last month, the company shut down news site The Splinter and laid off seven employees.

