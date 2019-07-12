×

Disney Shutting Down FX Plus Subscription Service

Todd Spangler

FX-Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

The FX Plus subscription service is shutting down — another casualty of Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s assets.

FX Plus will no longer be available after Aug. 20, 2019, according to a notice on the service’s website. Initially launched two years ago with Comcast, FX Plus offered subscribers to the $5.99 monthly service ad-free access to more than 1,400 episodes of FX programming, including “American Horror Story,” “Damages,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Terriers.” FX Plus later added Cox Communications as an affiliate.

Current seasons of FX Networks’ original series will continue to air on the FX and FXX linear channels and be available for “limited time on-demand viewing” in the FXNow app and online at FXNetworks.com, according to the cable programmer.

FX Plus was an effort to generate incremental revenue — and bolster viewer loyalty — without licensing the shows to streaming outlets like Netflix and Hulu (which is now fully controlled by Disney). FX Networks CEO John Landgraf has been outspoken not fueling the rise of direct-to-consumer streaming service with the network’s programming. When FX Plus was first announced, Landgraf said that, “We have been diligent about recapturing the in-season stacking rights for all current original programming and recapturing the rights to all seasons of a large portion of our legacy of great original series.”

FX never disclosed how many subscribers FX Plus had signed up, but signs were that it wasn’t getting traction.

In an interview with Variety published last month, Landgraf acknowledged that FX Plus was limited to existing pay-TV subscribers by cable carriage agreements and said it was “a rugged path” given that FX Networks has only a dozen or so current programs at any time.

According to FX’s customer-service site, FX Plus subscriptions will automatically end on Aug. 21, 2019. “There is no need to cancel your subscription. If you subscribe through your TV provider, your TV provider will discontinue billing you for the service,” the notice says.

