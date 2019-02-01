×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Funimation Founder Gen Fukunaga Moves Into Chairman Role, Sony Seeks New GM for Anime Service (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gen Fukunaga - Funimation
CREDIT: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures Television-owned Funimation has launched a search for a new general manager, as founder Gen Fukunaga is stepping out of day-to-day management at the anime network/distributor into a chairman role.

The move comes 18 months Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a 95% majority stake in Funimation for about $143 million, with Fukunaga retaining a minority stake.

As chairman, Fukunaga — who founded Funimation in 1994 after a career in IT and consulting — said in an internal memo Friday that he will continue to oversee the business and will focus on relations with content partners.

“This change has been on the horizon since Sony took a majority interest in the company in 2017,” Fukunaga wrote. “And now is the right time to begin the transition, when Funimation is truly hitting its stride.”

According to Fukunaga, Funimation has a $130 million revenue run rate. It currently offers the FunimationNow subscription-streaming service in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, priced at $5.99 per month (or $59.99 for a one-year subscription), and plans to expand into more countries.

Related

He also called out the success of Funimation Films’ “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” which has notched $28.9 million at the North American box office since its Jan. 19 premiere.

Late last year, Funimation reached an exclusive first-look pact with Hulu, under which Hulu will distribute new titles licensed and produced by Funimation starting in 2019.

Funimation’s main rival is Crunchryoll, the anime-streaming service owned by AT&T’s Otter Media. Funimation ended its cross-licensing deal with rival Crunchyroll last fall to be able to offer both subtitled and dubbed anime. Under their now-expired deal, Crunchyroll had offered subtitled versions and Funimation provided dubbed versions of the same shows.

Funimation’s catalog includes more than 600 shows, providing more than 10,000 hours of subbed and dubbed programming.

Read Fukunaga’s memo:

Funimation Team,

As I announced at our All Hands today, I will be stepping into the position of Chairman of the Board at Funimation and transitioning my GM role within the next six months. We’ve initiated the search for a new GM, and once we have selected the new leader, I’ll work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.

In the Chairman role, I will continue to have oversight of the business and will focus on managing relationships with our content partners – making sure we continue to have the right partnerships in place. I will also provide advisory services to the team, as needed.

This change has been on the horizon since Sony took a majority interest in the company in 2017. And now is the right time to begin the transition, when Funimation is truly hitting its stride. We’ve grown into a $130M+ business with a robust offering available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland, with plans to expand to more territories. FunimationNow is adding revenue streams and deepening our fan base, as well as exploring opportunities in original production. And, we’re seeing a major win with the exceptional box office performance of our feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. That said, we’re in great shape to continue building on our solid foundation and momentum.

As we work through this transition, I want to thank you for maintaining your focus in bringing extraordinary entertainment to our anime fans everywhere. I started Funimation with a vision to make anime as accessible as possible to fans across the world. Because of your passion, dedication and hard work, I believe the company is better equipped than ever to deliver on that vision, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. I am grateful to all of you and look forward to our next chapter together.

Gen

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Gen Fukunaga - Funimation

    Funimation Founder Gen Fukunaga Moves Into Chairman Role, Sony Seeks New GM for Anime Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Television-owned Funimation has launched a search for a new general manager, as founder Gen Fukunaga is stepping out of day-to-day management at the anime network/distributor into a chairman role. The move comes 18 months Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a 95% majority stake in Funimation for about $143 million, with Fukunaga retaining a minority stake. [...]

  • Lucía Puenzo, Fremantle, Fabula Begin Shooting

    Shooting Begins on Lucía Puenzo's 'La Jauría,' A Fremantle, Fabula Co-Production

    Filming has begun on Lucía Puenzo’s psychological gender thriller series “La Jauría,” a co-production by Fremantle with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Chile-U.S.-based Fabula. The eight-episode Spanish-language drama series, shooting in Santiago, Chile, features Daniela Vega, the lead in Fabula’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman.” Lucía Puenzo, one of Latin America’s most renowned women [...]

  • Goteborg Nostradamus Report 2019 Released

    Goteborg’s Nostradamus Report Predicts Possible Audiovisual Industry Future

    The Göteborg Film Festival’s 6th Nostradamus Report, titled “Relevance in a New Reality,” was presented at a seminar held at the festival on Friday afternoon. The yearly report is designed to forecast what the coming three-to-five years may look like for the screen industries. This year’s Nostradamus is in five chapters in which industry experts [...]

  • What’s Coming to Hulu in February

    What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2019

    February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Hulu is offering traditional fare (think Kleenex and chocolates) like the Sandra Bullock-led rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” as well as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Moonstruck,” and “Barefoot.” Why stop at romantic relationships though? Celebrate Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 “holiday” popularized by [...]

  • The Umbrella Academy review

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy'

    There’s a certain sort of oddity that feels less like imagination or creativity than its opposite — as though the maker of a given work of art were out of ideas as to how to keep us on the hook and, instead, defaulted to the most self-consciously strange option. So it is, unfortunately, with “The [...]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Writers Guild Sets Member Meetings Over Expiring Talent Agent Agreement

    Writers Guild of America leaders have set a trio of member meetings in coming weeks to discuss the guild’s proposals to revamp rules for talent agents. The meetings will take place on Feb. 9 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.; on Feb. 12 at the Writers Guild of America East headquarters in [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Nears Sell-Out of Super Bowl Advertising (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is almost sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, according to  people with knowledge of the network’s sales process,  nearing an end to what is always a frenzied process to sew up millions of dollars in advertising revenue. The network has secured agreements for the last few slots it has available for broadcast [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad