Fullscreen Signs 10 Clients to Talent Management Roster, Including Mikaela Hoover

Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Mikaela Hoover
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Fullscreen, the digital-centric talent and brand-marketing division of AT&T’s Otter Media, announced 10 new clients to its talent management roster.

The new signings are actress Mikaela Hoover (pictured above), Estrella Nouri, Sierra Schultzzie, Ava Frye, Bone Collector, Prakash Armritraj, Selva Rasalingam, Luke Abercrombie, Samantha Jo, and Josh Ovalle.

Fullscreen’s 2,500-plus talent management roster includes digital stars Brandon Armstrong, Jean Elie, Miles McKenna, Noel Miller, Jack Douglass, Aija Mayrock, Elle Mills and Alyx Weiss.

In addition, Fullscreen announced the recent hiring of Blake Reading as talent manager (following previous roles at MGMT Entertainment and the Gersh Agency), and the promotions of Scarlett Perlman and Nick Coffey to senior talent managers. Fullscreen’s talent management division, launched in 2015, is led by Mahzad Babayan.

“Fullscreen is committed to serving digital and traditional talent in building lasting businesses and careers on social and beyond,” said Beau Bryant, GM of Fullscreen’s talent division.

Fullscreen was founded in 2011 as a YouTube multichannel network, and once worked with as many as 75,000 creator partners. It launched an unsuccessful subscription VOD effort (shut down at the end of 2017) and in a restructuring at Otter Media late last year, Fullscreen was reorganized into three divisions: talent services, brand studio, and brand services.

More info on Fullscreen’s new talent signings:

  • Mikaela Hoover is an actress whose feature film credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Belko Experiment,” “Airplane Mode,” and “Super.” TV credits include roles on TBS’s “The Guest Book,” Fox’s “Lucifer,” CBS’s “2 Broke Girls,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” and FX’s “The League” and “Anger Management.”
  • Estrella Nouri is an actress, singer and songwriter who just wrapped a role on the final season of OWN’s “Queen Sugar” series, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey. Previous credits include recurring roles on CBS’s “2 Broke Girls,” HBO’s “Entourage,” and TBS’s “Glory Daze.”
  • Sierra Schultzzie is a Southern California-based creator whose content focuses on body positivity, inclusivity and empowerment for women. She is best known for her experimental fashion videos where she tests new trends, popular clothing lines, and internet fads.
  • Ava Frye is a 16-year-old actress, singer, and model whose TV credits include guest roles on The CW’s “iZombie” and “Arrow,” and Universal Studios’ film “Badge of Honor” starring Martin Sheen. Her skills include playing guitar and piano and performing fluently in English, Chinese and Russian.
  • Bone Collector is a “streetball” legend and personal trainer to top NBA players. He regularly hosts basketball clinics for collegiate players and underpriveleged youth and won MVP at the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic every year between 2001-2006.
  • Prakash Amritraj is a former pro tennis player and the son of Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj. He is also one of the lead hosts on the Tennis Channel, in addition to his acting and co-producer roles on Sylvester Stallone’s “Escape Plan: The Extractors.”
  • Selva Rasalingam is a veteran British stage, film and TV actor who stars as Jesus in Netflix’s “The Gospel of John.” His film and TV credits also include roles in “Doctor Who,” “The Mummy,” “Skyfall,” and “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.”
  • Luke Abercrombie is a 19-year-old comedic YouTube personality who first rose to fame on Vine under the name “ItsJustLuke.”
  • Samantha Jo is a comedy content creator focused on positive energy and empowering a community of fans (known as the “Schreib Tribe”) who support each other. She also has her own merchandise line for fans.
  • Josh Ovalle is a 20-year-old filmmaker and social-media creator. His short film “Two and a Quarter,” which touched on the topic of teen suicide, was also screened at 57 different film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival.

 

  Mikaela Hoover

    Fullscreen Signs 10 Clients to Talent Management Roster, Including Mikaela Hoover

