Fullscreen Signs 10 Clients to Talent Management Roster, Including Mikaela Hoover

Fullscreen, the digital-centric talent and brand-marketing division of AT&T’s Otter Media, announced 10 new clients to its talent management roster.

The new signings are actress Mikaela Hoover (pictured above), Estrella Nouri, Sierra Schultzzie, Ava Frye, Bone Collector, Prakash Armritraj, Selva Rasalingam, Luke Abercrombie, Samantha Jo, and Josh Ovalle.

Fullscreen’s 2,500-plus talent management roster includes digital stars Brandon Armstrong, Jean Elie, Miles McKenna, Noel Miller, Jack Douglass, Aija Mayrock, Elle Mills and Alyx Weiss.

In addition, Fullscreen announced the recent hiring of Blake Reading as talent manager (following previous roles at MGMT Entertainment and the Gersh Agency), and the promotions of Scarlett Perlman and Nick Coffey to senior talent managers. Fullscreen’s talent management division, launched in 2015, is led by Mahzad Babayan.

“Fullscreen is committed to serving digital and traditional talent in building lasting businesses and careers on social and beyond,” said Beau Bryant, GM of Fullscreen’s talent division.

Fullscreen was founded in 2011 as a YouTube multichannel network, and once worked with as many as 75,000 creator partners. It launched an unsuccessful subscription VOD effort (shut down at the end of 2017) and in a restructuring at Otter Media late last year, Fullscreen was reorganized into three divisions: talent services, brand studio, and brand services.

Related Nearly Half of All 'Power Gamers' Are Parents, Third Are Women (Study) AT&T's Otter Media Lays Off 10% of Staff, Will Absorb Machinima in Reorg

More info on Fullscreen’s new talent signings: