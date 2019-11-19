×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Friends’ Props, Costumes to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Fans of “Friends” can own a piece of the sitcom — with more than 100 props, costumes, replicas and other items to go up for auction online for the first time next month.

Proceeds from the auction, timed for the popular series’ 25th anniversary, will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ people.

Some of the items to go on the block include a reproduction of the gang’s Central Perk couch, Ross’s armadillo costume, 10 copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, Joey’s stuffed penguin pal Hugsy, and Monica and Chandler’s wedding invitation set. Warner Bros. Television is teaming with online auction company Prop Store on the auction, which runs Dec. 3-17, 2019, at propstore.com/friends. Each of the auction items comes with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity.

Warner Bros. TV’s promotion of the “Friends” 25th anniversary actually is a boon to Netflix in the short term: Netflix currently is the exclusive streaming home to all 10 seasons of the show. Next year “Friends” will move over to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, which is set to launch in May 2020.

Some of the “Friends” items to be available in the upcoming auction, with estimated sale prices, include:

  • Numbered, limited-edition silkscreen coffee cup prints modeled after the signature image featured on the wall of Central Perk, signed by artist Burton Morris and including a signed “Friends” catalog. Est. price: $3,000
  • Reproduction of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) holiday armadillo costume. Est. price: $10,000-$15,000
  • Reproduction of Central Perk orange couch. Est. price: $6,000-$8,000
  • Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wood canoe and two paddles. Est. price: $4,000-$6,000
  • Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) Hawaiian print dress. Est. price: $3,000-$5,000
  • Reproduction of door picture frame, Est. price: $2,000-$3,000
  • Reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand. Est. price: $2,000-$3,000
  • Ursula Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) “Buffay The Vampire Layer” VHS. Est. price: $1,500-$2,500
  • Joey Tribbiani’s (Matt LeBlanc) bedtime penguin pal Hugsy. Est. $1,000-$1,500
  • Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wedding invitation set. Est. price: $1,000-$1,500

Fans who sign up for the Prop Store auction are also eligible to win a production script from “Friends.” In addition to the online auction next month, a selection of lots will be available to view in the Friends Boston Pop-Up store starting Nov. 21. The charity auction also is timed for Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that falls on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving every year.

“Friends” remains a perennial favorite on streaming and in TV syndication, after it aired on NBC from 1994-2004. The show follows the lives of a close-knit group of pals in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

More TV

  • Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars

    'Friends' Props, Costumes to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

    Fans of “Friends” can own a piece of the sitcom — with more than 100 props, costumes, replicas and other items to go up for auction online for the first time next month. Proceeds from the auction, timed for the popular series’ 25th anniversary, will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention [...]

  • The Mandalorian Disney +

    Could Disney Plus Reach 60 Million-90 Million Subscribers Earlier Than Expected?

    There’s no doubt about Disney’s desire to make an impression on the market with direct-to-consumer service Disney Plus, trumpeting 10 million subscribers just a day after its Nov. 12 launch. That’s more than HBO Now’s 8 million lifetime subs, not to mention CBS All Access and Showtime OTT’s 8 million subs combined. Wall Street sent [...]

  • Daisy Haggard as Miri in BACK

    'Back to Life' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has handed a second season order to “Back to Life,” only nine days after the limited comedy series debuted in the U.S. “Back to Life” was created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, with Haggard starring as Miri Matteson who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult [...]

  • StarzPlay Buys Erotic Thriller Series 'Instinto,'

    StarzPlay Buys Erotic Thriller 'Instinto' and Drama Series ‘Sanctuary’ for U.K.

    StarzPlay has snagged rights to Spanish-produced erotic thriller series “Instinto” and psychological thriller “Sanctuary.” The Starz streaming service has scored both series for the U.K. and for unspecified territories in Continental Europe. Movistar Plus- and Bambu Producciones-produced “Instinto” follows Marco Mur, an attractive, successful businessman. A trauma from his past prevents him from getting emotionally [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston Signs Writers Guild Code

    The Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston agency has signed the Writers Guild of America’s Code of Conduct, allowing the agency to return to representing WGA members again. The WGA made the announcement Monday night. RBEL is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a ban of agency packaging fees [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad