Chromebook Buyers Can Get Three Months of Disney Plus for Free

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Disney Plus on Chromebook
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google wants to sweeten the deal for prospective Chromebook buyers with a Disney Plus promotion: Anyone who activates a new Chromebook between 11/25/2019 and 1/31/2020 can get Disney Plus for free for 3 months.

The offer is only available for new subscribers, so anyone who already signed up for Disney Plus when the service first launched earlier this month is out of luck. It is also restricted to U.S. Chromebook buyers, despite the fact Disney Plus is also available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand by now.

Google is not the only company looking to cash in on the popularity of Disney Plus. Verizon is offering its subscribers a full year of free access to the streaming service.

It’s unclear how much of an impact Verizon’s promotion had on the launch of Disney Plus, but the service has clearly been popular: Disney said that it surpassed 10 million sign-ups for the service on launch day.

That popularity also led to some significant technical problems, with millions of consumers unable to access the service at launch. Those problems were related to software issues, according to Disney direct-to-consumer chairman Kevin Mayer. “It had we to do with the way we architected the app,” Mayer told the audience of Recode’s Code Media conference in Los Angeles last week.

