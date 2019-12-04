PYPO Tries Twist on Branded Content With Frederick’s of Hollywood

Producer-director Stephanie Laing aims to put a modern twist on branded content by teaming with an iconic lingerie maker to generate a showcase for fresh female talent.

Laing has partnered with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood, to produce a short-form “comedy-action miniseries” revolving around five women who pursue their dreams in the heart of Los Angeles — at the W Hotel in Hollywood, to be exact. “Hollywood Dreams” stars comedian Blair Beeken, YouTube influencers Hrush Achemyan, Meghan Currie and Amanda Steele and TV host Ellie Lee.

The series bows today and is part of Laing’s PYPO comedy venture, which aims to become a platform for fresh female talent. PYPO — or “Put Your Pretty On” — recently produced the Netflix movie “Irreplaceable You,” starring Kate McKinnon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Christopher Walken.

“We’re constantly pursuing new opportunities to create narratives that extend across digital channels and resonate with the brand’s core audiences,” said Marc Rosen, exec VP of entertainment for Authentic Brands. “With this project, we’re highlighting a diverse cast of promising female talent and weaving an iconic American lingerie brand into a modern-day storyline.”

Laing saw an opportunity to work with Frederick’s to promote the brand’s expansion beyond boudoir wear into pajamas and other apparel lines. The stars of “Hollywood Dreams” are not sporting lingerie in the series, which will run a total of 12 minutes, sliced up into six segments.

“This is really a case study for us — it’s the launch pad for things we can do with other brands,” Laing said. The focus was on creating something that “feels unusual and promotes the brand,” she said. “We wanted to use YouTube influencers and up-and-coming talent.”

Laing’s past credits include HBO’s “Veep” and “Vice Principals” and Hulu’s “Dollface.” She’s repped by Artists First, which is part of Propagate Content.