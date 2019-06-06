KKR-Backed German Studio Names Christian Meinberger Digital Boss

Fred Kogel’s fast-growing Germany-based independent studio has recruited Christian Meinberger as its digital boss. The KKR-backed operation has acquired German assets including independent studio Tele Munchen Group, Universum Film, and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

Meinberger will take charge of the digital business, working up partnerships in Germany, as well as in the U.S., U.K., and in international markets.

He will oversee the development and production of digital originals, the development of new online channels, and social media promotion for the new group’s theatrical releases.

The seasoned exec was a cofounder of ProSiebenSat.1’s digital business Studio 71 and has worked for broadcasters and media companies including ZDF, Viacom and RTL II.

“I am very much looking forward to this new task,” he said. “My goal is to establish the new company as a reliable content partner for all digital platforms, as well as continue to consistently develop locally and internationally relevant productions and successful content.”

TMG had been expanding its digital business before being acquired by KKR, including buying into Load Studios, the digital content business run by former Endemol Beyond chief Georg Ramme.

KKR and Kogel, a veteran of the entertainment industry and former head of indie German studio Constantin Film, started closing deals earlier this year as they set out to build a new German business spanning film, TV, and digital media. The name of the new company has yet to be revealed and its structure and management are still taking shape, but it is already a sizable player in the market.