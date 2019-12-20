×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE MASKED SINGER: The Fox in the all-new “Road to the Finals / Season Finale: And The Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” two-hour season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lisa Rose / FOX ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
CREDIT: Lisa Rose / FOX

Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs.

The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on the internet-connected TVs.

To access content on Fox Now and Fox Sports apps, viewers must have a pay-TV subscription with a participating provider and sign in using those credentials.

Fox Now is the streaming home for full episodes of the broadcast TV network’s shows, including “The Masked Singer,” “Prodigal Son,” “9-1-1” and “The Resident” as well as live sports including NFL games on Fox and “WWE Friday Night Smackdown.” The Fox Sports app provides exclusive live games and sports content, including NCAA football, NFL’s “Thursday Night Football,” FS1 studio shows and Big Ten Network coverage.

Fox Nation, available for $5.99 per month (or $64.99 yearly), is the streaming companion for super-fans of the linear Fox News Channel, featuring exclusive content and originals — with access to thousands of hours of programming with Fox News personalities. Fox Corporation has not released subscriber numbers for Fox Nation, which debuted in November 2018, although Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told Variety earlier this year that 85% of people who elected to take an early one-week free trial of the service had elected to stay on board.

“We are pleased to expand the reach of our apps to include Samsung Smart TVs and offer viewers seamless big screen streaming of content from Fox, Fox Sports and Fox News,” said BJ Elias, executive VP, distribution advanced services for Fox Corporation.

In addition to Samsung’s Smart TV, Fox Corporation’s streaming apps are available for iOS and Android devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Android TV, and Xbox platforms.

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Fox in

    Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

    Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs. The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on [...]

  • Best Actors 2010 - 2019 Performances

    The Best TV Performances of the Decade

    The decade didn’t lack for powerful and memorable performances across all forms and genres of television. Indeed, the challenge of pulling together a list of turns worth remembering was featuring only one cast member per show — otherwise, this could simply have been a list of “Orange Is the New Black” performers — and eventually [...]

  • Best Episodes TV Shows

    TV's Top 25 Episodes of the Decade

    Before this decade, the idea of a network dropping an entire season on one day was not a serious one. Episodes aired week to week, occasionally back to back, and so it went — until streaming services made clear that they were willing to tread a different path. Suddenly, it seemed, TV’s release calendar featured [...]

  • WW_101_22.05.2019_239.ARW

    'The Witcher' Boss on Setting the Show Apart From 'Game of Thrones'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Witcher,” streaming now on Netflix. A dragon, a zombie-like creature and a banished princess walk into a tavern. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before? All three are part of a big swing fantasy series that represents one of the most sizable TV [...]

  • Double Holiday

    'Double Holiday' Writer on Bringing Hanukkah into Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas'

    When writer Nina Weinman heard Hallmark wanted to include Hanukkah in their annual “Countdown to Christmas” original movie slate for the 2019 holiday season, she was thrilled. Weinman was raised Jewish but now celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas with her own family after marrying a man who is Christian. Weinman’s producing partner, Joel Rice, is [...]

  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw Breaks Down the 'Morality

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw Breaks Down the 'Morality Tale' of 'The Morning Show' (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Interview,” the first season finale of “The Morning Show.” Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” began with beloved fictional morning news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) getting fired amid sexual misconduct allegations. The veteran media industry professional felt himself to be a casualty in [...]

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

    'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Sets 'Podcast Universe' Parody Series

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will expand its podcast menu with the launch of “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” in January. “Podcast Universe” will serve up a five-episode miniseries featuring parodies of popular genres of podcasting, from true crime potboilers to social justice crusades to self-appointed self-help experts. The limited series bows Jan. 13. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad