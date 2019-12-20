Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs.

The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on the internet-connected TVs.

To access content on Fox Now and Fox Sports apps, viewers must have a pay-TV subscription with a participating provider and sign in using those credentials.

Fox Now is the streaming home for full episodes of the broadcast TV network’s shows, including “The Masked Singer,” “Prodigal Son,” “9-1-1” and “The Resident” as well as live sports including NFL games on Fox and “WWE Friday Night Smackdown.” The Fox Sports app provides exclusive live games and sports content, including NCAA football, NFL’s “Thursday Night Football,” FS1 studio shows and Big Ten Network coverage.

Fox Nation, available for $5.99 per month (or $64.99 yearly), is the streaming companion for super-fans of the linear Fox News Channel, featuring exclusive content and originals — with access to thousands of hours of programming with Fox News personalities. Fox Corporation has not released subscriber numbers for Fox Nation, which debuted in November 2018, although Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told Variety earlier this year that 85% of people who elected to take an early one-week free trial of the service had elected to stay on board.

“We are pleased to expand the reach of our apps to include Samsung Smart TVs and offer viewers seamless big screen streaming of content from Fox, Fox Sports and Fox News,” said BJ Elias, executive VP, distribution advanced services for Fox Corporation.

In addition to Samsung’s Smart TV, Fox Corporation’s streaming apps are available for iOS and Android devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Android TV, and Xbox platforms.