×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Sees Subscriber Traction on Streaming Fox Nation Service (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tomi Lahren Trevor Noah Daily Show
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

People who peek into Fox Nation end up wanting to move there.

Fox News’ top executive says 85% of people who take a one-week free trial of the company’s subscription-based Fox Nation streaming-video service are electing to stay on board, the latest signal of consumer interest in broadband-delivered video. The trend is surfacing as more traditional media companies are working to launch similar efforts.

“Direct to consumer is a new avenue for us,” says Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News, in an interview. The company is focused on reaching its viewers no matter whether they use a TV set, a desktop computer or a mobile device, she says. “The faster this gets and the more effective the mobile devices and the web and the desktop get, people are just going to keep coming,” she says., “It’s going to be part of their daily habit, part of their daily life.”

The large Fox Corp. unit isn’t the only entity seeing demand for streaming video. Walt Disney said in February that its ESPN+ subscription-video service notched more than 2 million subscribers in less than a year, largely thanks to the rights deal it struck recently to show UFC matches. CBS Corp. also said in February that it had reached a goal of 8 million subscribers for “CBS All Access” and a broadband Showtime service, and raised its goal for 2022 to 25 million from 16 million.

Related

AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Comcast’s NBCUniversal are expected to launch new subscription-based streaming portals in the next several months. Viacom, meanwhile, recently acquired the advertising-supported Pluto TV streaming hub for $340 million.

Fox News did not disclose how many subscribers Fox Nation has, but noted it has surpassed internal benchmarks.  The service, which offers short-form programming anchored by some of Fox News’ best-known personalities as well as documentaries, launched in November of last year.

Fox News has other innovations in the works for new-tech audiences. Scott says executives are “holding meetings” about a revamp of Fox Business Network’s digital presence. That, says Scott, “is the next adventure for us.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Sony_Crackle_Logo

    Oops: Sony 'Crackle Plus' Joint Venture Doesn't Own Dot-Com Domain Name

    Sony Pictures Television’s planned spinoff of free video-streaming site Crackle — into a joint venture called “Crackle Plus” — faces a stumbling block right out of the gate: The JV partners don’t own rights to the crackleplus.com domain name. As first reported by Variety, SPT formed the Crackle Plus JV with Chicken Soup for the [...]

  • Tomi Lahren Trevor Noah Daily Show

    Fox News Sees Subscriber Traction on Streaming Fox Nation Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    People who peek into Fox Nation end up wanting to move there. Fox News’ top executive says 85% of people who take a one-week free trial of the company’s subscription-based Fox Nation streaming-video service are electing to stay on board, the latest signal of consumer interest in broadband-delivered video. The trend is surfacing as more [...]

  • GiGi Hadid Variety Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on Her Brand and the Complicated Realities of Fame

    Gigi Hadid is one of America’s top models. At 23, she’s fronted campaigns for a staggering number of fashion brands, including Marc Jacobs, Prada, Chanel and Maybelline. She’s chronicled her adventures on the runway — and off — with her social media account, where 47 million fans follow her on Instagram. She’s branched out as [...]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    Driven by Streaming, Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $19.1 Billion

    The global recorded music market grew by 9.7% in 2018 — its fourth consecutive year of growth — to $19.1 billion, according the latest annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming revenue grew by 34.0% and accounted for almost half (47%) of global revenue, powered by a 32.9% increase in [...]

  • Valve Index VR Headset May Be

    Valve Index VR Headset May Ship in June

    Valve accidentally revealed that its upcoming virtual reality headset has a tentative release date of June 15 in a product page, spotted by Twitter user Wario64 on Monday. Valve teased its upcoming Valve Index over the weekend with only an image and a note saying “upgrade your experience May 2019.” Now, that note doesn’t appear [...]

  • A woman checks the Facebook page

    Social Media Giants Tighten Operations Ahead of India's Mega-Election

    As India, the world’s largest democracy, gears up for a gigantic general electoral process, global social media companies are putting their own houses in order. The election runs in seven phases from April 11 through May 19, with results known on May 23. Approximately 900 million Indians, many of whom are constantly exposed to social [...]

  • Merlion, a mythical creature spitting water,

    Singapore Readies Anti-Fake News Law, Alarms Civil Rights Groups

    The Singapore government has introduced legislation to combat the spread of misinformation online. The proposed law puts responsibility on media and social media platforms, requires online corrections, and threatens to take away profits of repeat offenders. The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was introduced by the Ministry of Law, and put to parliament [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad