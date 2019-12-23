×
Fox News, Fox Business Network Come to Dish’s Sling TV

Todd Spangler

Fox News Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Nearly five years after Dish Network launched Sling TV, the service is adding Fox News Channel — one of the most popular U.S. cable channels — to one of its baseline packages.

Fox Corporation announced a deal with Dish to launch Fox News, the distinctly pro-Donald Trump cable newser — and Fox Business Network on Sling TV’s Sling Blue package, which costs $30 per month for more than 50 channels. The two cable networks join the Fox broadcast network in select markets as well as FOX Sports’ FS1 and FS2 on Sling Blue.

Fox News and Fox Business are not available on Sling TV’s Sling Orange package, also priced at $30 per month for 30-plus channels. The main differences between the two packages is that Sling Blue includes Fox and NBC broadcast and sports networks, while Sling Orange includes Disney and ESPN channels. Dish sells a bundle of Orange and Blue together for $45 per month.

CNN has been available on Sling TV since launch, and it’s in both Sling Orange and Sling Blue lineups.

“We are pleased that our leading news and business networks are now available to Sling subscribers,” said Michael Biard, Fox Corporation president of operations and distribution, in a statement. “Fox News and Fox Business, which are now distributed across all major television providers, meaningfully complement Sling Blue’s lineup.”

Other channels included in Sling Blue include networks from partners including AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Discovery, WarnerMedia, Viacom as well as NFL Network. HBO and Cinemax remain unavailable on Dish’s Sling TV and on Dish’s main satellite TV service, in a standoff that dates back over a year.

