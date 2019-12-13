×
Fox Nation Tests Holiday Programming

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

The Fox Nation streaming-video service has long been touted as a new option for super-fans of the Fox News Channel. But some of the broadband hub’s new programming choices suggest adherents of “Fox & Friends” and Sean Hannity aren’t looking solely for chatter about politics and interviews with members of the Trump administration.

Subscribers to the service have recently been notified they can gain access to old TV holiday programs, such as a “Johnny Cash Christmas Special” or “Happy Holidays with Bing and Frank,”which appears to be video selection from the 1950s, when Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra visited an old castle in England.

More is on the way, This Sunday, Fox News Channel is scheduled to run a one hour primetime program spotlighting a Christmas-themed month on Fox Nation. In a 10 p.m. program called “Fox Nation’s Favorite Things” slated to air Sunday December 15th, a number of Fox Nation hosts will reveal favorite things about the holiday season. Abby Hornacek, a travel and lifestyle host on Fox Nation, will lead the hour, and will be joined by Ainsley Earhardt of “Fox & Friends,” “Pete Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekend” and Kat Timpf of “Sincerely.”

Fox Nation has since its launch in November of 2018 placed an emphasis on lifestyle programming, including a selection in which longtime “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy cooks. But in recent weeks, the streaming service has burrowed deeper into such stuff, unveiling a new program in which longtime HLN host Nancy Grace simulcasts a Sirius XM program about crime. In February 2020, country star John Rich will offer “The Pursuit!” and will film himself from his Tennessee home talking to star guests asnd friends about achieving the American dream. In a new episode of Earhardt’s “Bible Study,” Sean Hannity talks about his faith and how it helps him in everyday life – a topic he has not broached in public often, if ever.

The service has been billed as a sort of “Netflix for conservatives” that can offer programming selections that simply would not work on the Fox News Channel schedule. “We are limited on the news channel by 24 hours a day and seven days a week. There are only so many programs you can show,”John Finley, senior vice president of development and production at Fox News, told Variety in 2018. “We don’t have any of those constraints at Fox Nation.”

Fox Corporation has not released much data about subscriber numbers for Fox Nation, and the company on occasion has been spotted offering discounts for new sign-ups. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told Variety in April that 85% of people who elected to take an early one-week free trial of the service had elected to stay on board.

 

 

