Comedy Podcast Network Forever Dog Launches 11 New Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Forever Dog is barking up a batch of new content.

The comedy podcast network, which recently announced a TV and streaming development partnership with National Lampoon, is launching 11 new shows to add to its lineup of over 30 podcasts.

Each series is helmed by a different comedic talent, with hosts including Jamie Lee, who recently starred in HBO’s “Crashing,” Sabrina Jalees, who is starring in the upcoming CBS multi-cam “Carol’s Second Act,” and James Adomian, who has lent his voice to “BoJack Horseman.”

Forever Dog was founded by Brett Boham, Joe Cilio and Alex Ramsey in 2016, and the company is looking to expand into TV with adaptations of its podcasts in collaboration with National Lampoon. The new shows will debut in June and July and be available across all the major podcasting platforms. Take a look at the descriptions and premiere dates for all the forthcoming additions to the Forever Dog library below:

“Sloppy Seconds” – June 14

Hosted by rapper/comedian Big Dipper and drag star Meatball, “Sloppy Seconds” features interviews with artists and performers, frank sexual conversations, a quick moment each week to enjoy a new food item, and lots of screaming and yelling.

“It’s a Mess” – June 27

Broadway actress and drag superstar Miss Peppermint (runner-up on Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) teams up with legendary rapper/songwriter Cazwell for an advice show that helps listeners navigate any and every topic under the sun.

“Iconography” – July 3

In each episode of “Iconography,” comedian Ayo Edebiri and writer/cultural commentator Olivia Craighead take listeners on a deep dive into the sorted past and career of one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities.

“The Goodie Goodie” – July 17

Award-winning comedian and actress Sabrina Jalees welcomes a new guest every week for a discussion on happiness, healthiness and how these states of being can be achieved.

“Scary Stories to Tell on the Pod” – July 22

Hosted by SNL writer and comedian Anna Drezen, along with writer/comedian Andrew Farmer, “Scary Stories to Tell on the Pod” will launch two new episodes every week – one that reviews a specific entry from Alvin Schwartz’s classic children’s horror book series “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” and another that explores all things creepy, from hauntings to urban legends.

The following shows all launched on the platform this spring:

“The Underculture”

Actor, comedian and impressionist James Adomian, along with a revolving door of friends and fellow artists, perform a surreal vision of our times. Each episode, Adomian presents never-before-heard interviews and conversations with society’s biggest heroes and hucksters – Chris Matthews interviews Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders sits down with Mikhail Gorbachev, Sebastian Gorka speaks with the long-deceased Ayn Rand, and much more.

“Dark Tank”

Dark Tank is a podcast where white people try their best. In each episode, comedian Yedoye Travis asks a melanin deficient guest to undo the mistakes of the past by pitching solutions to pressing minority issues – to a panel of people of color.

“What Makes You Sing?”

Larry Owens hosts this comedy podcast that invites actors, comedians and musicians to talk about the music that shaped their lives… and then has them spontaneously burst into song, with live in-studio accompaniment.

“Couldn’t Help But Wonder”

Comedians and best friends Jamie Lee and Rose Surnow analyze every single episode of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” starting with the series premiere – using the iconic show as a jumping off point to overshare about their own wild lives.

“My Brother’s Sneaker”

Sneakerheads and real-life brothers Isaiah and Yassir Lester delve deep into the shoe game, bringing you sneaker news, sneaker reviews, sneaker history and more.

“Let’s Go, Atsuko! (A Woke Japanese Game Show)”

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka hosts this wild underground game show that rewards contestants for being the most “woke.”