×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Food Network Teams With Mary McCartney on Cooking Classes for Subscription App, Live TV Special

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mary-McCartney-Food-Networks-Mary-McCartney-Serves-It-Up
CREDIT: Food Network

Discovery’s Food Network has tapped Mary McCartney, British cookbook author, photographer and vegetarian advocate, in a bid to bring more subscribers into its recently launched subscription app.

McCartney, who’s the daughter of famed Beatle Paul McCartney, worked with Food Network on a series of new on-demand cooking classes for the Food Network Kitchen app and it set to host an on-air special next month. The app debuted in October in the U.S. with international rollouts expected in 2020.

Both the classes and TV special showcase McCartney’s vegetarian recipes, highlighting her love of cooking. Classes are available now on the Food Network Kitchen app for recipes including Lemon Pesto Spaghetti, Spicy Yummy Rice Noodles, Easy Peasy Pea Soup and Black Bean and Sweet Corn Tacos. The special, “Mary McCartney Serves It Up,” is slated to premiere Sunday, Jan. 5, on Food Network.

“We are excited to partner with Mary McCartney to bring her passion and extraordinary background to our viewers and fans,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “Presenting unique culinary voices to satisfy the tastes of our audience is something we strive to do across all our platforms, and we know fans will love her easy, family-friendly recipes and the stories behind them.”

McCartney’s cookbooks include “Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking,” in which she offers easy, family-friendly meat-free dishes that will appeal to everyone, and “At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends,” offering more than 75 recipes. She also is a co-founder of Meat Free Monday, a not-for-profit organization that campaigns for sustainable, meat-free living.

Food Network Kitchen, Discovery’s biggest subscription-based business bet in the U.S. to date, is regularly priced at $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The app offers live cooking shows, on-demand instructional and step-by-step cooking videos, a collection of 80,000 recipes, plus original programming and select shows from Food Network’s library. The service also lets users order groceries directly straight from the app, app using Amazon Fresh, Peapod and Instacart in select cities.

More TV

  • 'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid

    'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid for TV's Morning-Show Ad Dollars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are in high demand on set as the anchors of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” Starting Wednesday, however, viewers of the morning program are going to spend some time watching them motoring home, thanks to an advertising deal. In taped video segments being shown today, tomorrow and [...]

  • Mary-McCartney-Food-Networks-Mary-McCartney-Serves-It-Up

    Food Network Teams With Mary McCartney on Cooking Classes for Subscription App, Live TV Special

    Discovery’s Food Network has tapped Mary McCartney, British cookbook author, photographer and vegetarian advocate, in a bid to bring more subscribers into its recently launched subscription app. McCartney, who’s the daughter of famed Beatle Paul McCartney, worked with Food Network on a series of new on-demand cooking classes for the Food Network Kitchen app and [...]

  • YOU

    'You' Season 2 on Netflix: TV Review

    In its first season, “You” was more interesting as state-of-the-industry case-study than as television. A semi-satirical stalker drama whose ability to compel coexisted with certain deep flaws, “You” failed to catch on as a Lifetime series and seemed destined for a short life — up until it was, in its second run on Netflix, a [...]

  • Hunger Games

    Lionsgate Play Sets Additional Streaming Deal With India’s Airtel

    Lionsgate has struck a deal with Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecoms firm, to further carry streaming service Lionsgate Play. Content will be available on the Airtel Xstream app and Airtel’s web platforms, which already have over 10,000 movies and shows, and 400 TV channels. Lionsgate Play sees a selection of Lionsgate and Starz content curated [...]

  • Buena Vista Original Productions

    Buena Vista Original Productions, Pampa Films Prep ‘Mariposas’

    Buena Vista Original Productions is re-teaming with Argentina’s Pampa Films (“Chinese Takeaway”) on “Mariposas,” a new BVOP original series set in 1950s Dominican Republic, under Rafael Trujillo’s dictatorship, arguably the most bloody and extreme of any in recent Latin American history. The true events-inspired 13-episode fiction series, which has just initiated production, reunites Buena Vista [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad