×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery, WWE Invest in Niche-Sports Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Flosports
CREDIT: Flosports

FloSports, a provider of live-streaming and on-demand niche sports programming, announced a $47 million Series C funding round, led by current investor Discovery.

The round, which brings FloSports to $75 million raised to date, also included participation from other existing FloSports investors WWE, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners, DCM Ventures, and Fertitta Capital, the investment firm of former UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta,.

FloSports, launched in 2009, has broadcast rights to more than 4,000 events across 25 sports like wrestling, track and field, soccer, softball, rodeo, cycling, volleyball, bowling and swimming in the U.S. and abroad. It also offers a library of more than 2,000 hours of on-demand content, including weekly studio shows, technique videos with Olympians, profiles of pro athletes, and original films. In 2018, FloSports signed more than 250 new or extended rights deals.

Related

The company charges $150 for an annual subscription. Some customers have complained that FloSports advertises a pro-rated monthly rate for its services and doesn’t adequately disclose that it bills on a yearly basis.

FloSports’ lineup includes events from CONCACAF, Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), United World Wrestling, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Atlantic Hockey, Hockey East, the German Bundesliga, and Discovery’s Eurosport.

“FloSports aligns nicely with Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer strategy and provides us with opportunities to apply learnings to our own [over-the-top] products,” said Bruce Campbell, chief development, distribution and legal officer for Discovery, in a statement.

FloSports claims to have “several hundred thousand” subscribers, declining to be more specific. According to the company, net subscriber growth through the first quarter of 2019 was greater than all of 2018. The company said it will use the new funding to continue to buy up rights to “middle- and long-tail partnerships” as well as develop advertising capabilities.

“With this new round of funding from our investors, we will further enrich underserved sports communities by broadening our existing coverage and expanding into new verticals,” FloSports CEO and co-Founder Mark Floreani said in a statement.

The Austin, Texas-based company has 250 employees.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Herrens Veje. Scene 302. Morten Hee

    Global Distributors Work to Stand Out in a Competitive Streaming World

    If there’s one thing the European industry can agree on ahead of the Variety European TV Summit it’s this: a flood of OTT launches looks set to upend the TV market. New streaming services from global companies like Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Apple, as well as local players such as ITV and the BBC’s [...]

  • Flosports

    Discovery, WWE Invest in Niche-Sports Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

    FloSports, a provider of live-streaming and on-demand niche sports programming, announced a $47 million Series C funding round, led by current investor Discovery. The round, which brings FloSports to $75 million raised to date, also included participation from other existing FloSports investors WWE, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners, DCM Ventures, and Fertitta Capital, [...]

  • WWDC logo

    iPadOS, Dark Mode and Sign in With Apple: All the Biggest News From WWDC

    Apple used its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday to preview the next major versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems. In addition to announcing that it would replace iTunes with 3 dedicated media apps, Apple also showed off a bunch of new products and features. Among the announcements, 3 stood [...]

  • Apple's iTunes Store app

    Apple's iTunes Store, iTunes App for Windows Aren't Going Away

    Hold off on the iTunes epitaphs: Apple’s iTunes Store is remaining in place, and the iTunes software for Windows will live on. Here’s what the tech giant announced at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday: With the introduction of macOS X 10.15 (code-named “Catalina”), the iTunes software application will disappear from the Mac — [...]

  • Apple - Music App OSX 10.15

    Apple Is Officially Killing iTunes for Mac, Replacing It With Three Dedicated Media Apps

    Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday to officially announce its plans to end the Mac version of iTunes. The company will phase out its well-known media application with the introduction of OS X 10.15, code-named Catalina, which is expected to be released in September alongside the next version of iOS [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad