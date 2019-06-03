×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery, WWE Invest in Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Flosports
CREDIT: Flosports

FloSports, a provider of live-streaming and on-demand niche sports programming, announced a $47 million Series C funding round, led by current investor Discovery.

The round, which brings FloSports to $75 million raised to date, also included participation from other existing FloSports investors WWE, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners, DCM Ventures, and Fertitta Capital, the investment firm of former UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta,.

FloSports, founded in 2006, has broadcast rights to more than 4,000 events across 25 sports like wrestling, track and field, soccer, softball, rodeo, cycling, volleyball, bowling and swimming in the U.S. and abroad. It also offers a library of more than 2,000 hours of on-demand content, including weekly studio shows, technique videos with Olympians, profiles of pro athletes, and original films. In 2018, FloSports signed more than 250 new or extended rights deals.

Related

The company charges $150 for an annual subscription. Its lineup includes events from CONCACAF, Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), United World Wrestling, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Atlantic Hockey, Hockey East, the German Bundesliga, and Discovery’s Eurosport.

“FloSports aligns nicely with Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer strategy and provides us with opportunities to apply learnings to our own [over-the-top] products,” said Bruce Campbell, chief development, distribution and legal officer for Discovery, in a statement.

FloSports hasn’t disclosed how many subscribers it has but said net subscriber growth through the first quarter of 2019 was greater than all of 2018. The company said it will use the new funding to continue to buy up rights to “middle- and long-tail partnerships” as well as develop advertising capabilities

“With this new round of funding from our investors, we will further enrich underserved sports communities by broadening our existing coverage and expanding into new verticals,” FloSports CEO and co-Founder Mark Floreani said in a statement.

The Austin, Texas-based company has 250 employees.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • Flosports

    Discovery, WWE Invest in Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

    FloSports, a provider of live-streaming and on-demand niche sports programming, announced a $47 million Series C funding round, led by current investor Discovery. The round, which brings FloSports to $75 million raised to date, also included participation from other existing FloSports investors WWE, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners, DCM Ventures, and Fertitta Capital, [...]

  • WWDC logo

    iPadOS, Dark Mode and Sign in With Apple: All the Biggest News From WWDC

    Apple used its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday to preview the next major versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems. In addition to announcing that it would replace iTunes with 3 dedicated media apps, Apple also showed off a bunch of new products and features. Among the announcements, 3 stood [...]

  • Apple's iTunes Store app

    Apple's iTunes Store, iTunes App for Windows Aren't Going Away

    Hold off on the iTunes epitaphs: Apple’s iTunes Store is remaining in place, and the iTunes software for Windows will live on. Here’s what the tech giant announced at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday: With the introduction of macOS X 10.15 (code-named “Catalina”), the iTunes software application will disappear from the Mac — [...]

  • Apple - Music App OSX 10.15

    Apple Is Officially Killing iTunes for Mac, Replacing It With Three Dedicated Media Apps

    Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday to officially announce its plans to end the Mac version of iTunes. The company will phase out its well-known media application with the introduction of OS X 10.15, code-named Catalina, which is expected to be released in September alongside the next version of iOS [...]

  • Apple tvOS - A Star Is

    Apple Announces Revamped User Interface for Apple TV

    Apple introduced a new version of tvOS for at its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday. The new version of tVOS comes with a redesigned user interface as well as multi-user support, allowing Apple TV owners to access personal content recommendations for each and every household member. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced [...]

  • Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation

    Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Controller Support

    An upcoming to the Apple TV will add support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. The announcement, mentioned in the middle of the presentation, didn’t include any word on timing, but Cook said that the two controllers would be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad