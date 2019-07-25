×

Firefox Reality Browser Arrives on Oculus Quest VR Headset

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
firefox reality quest
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mozilla

Mozilla’s mixed reality browser Firefox Reality went live on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset Thursday, offering users an alternative to the built-in Oculus browser. One of the differences touted by Mozilla: a big focus on privacy.

“To protect our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies, Firefox Reality has Enhanced Tracking Protection enabled by default,” wrote Mozilla staff program manager Janice Von Itter in a blog post. “We strongly believe privacy shouldn’t be relegated to optional settings. As an added bonus, these protections work in the background and actually increase the speed of the browser.”

One of the other features that sets Firefox Reality apart from the Quest’s built-in browser is support for multi-language voice search. Users can switch between languages in the settings, and then request search queries in their native language — something that worked well during a brief test by Variety this week.

In addition, Firefox Reality also supports multi-language keyboards in languages including Japanese and Chinese, which allows users to type and search in their preferred languages.

Much like most desktop browsers, Firefox Reality features a private mode for further privacy protection, and the browser also blocks auto-playing videos by default. The browser does not yet support multiple tabs, or bookmark syncing, but those features are promised for the near future.

Mozilla first announced Firefox Reality for mobile VR headsets like the HTC Vive Focus last April. The non-profit proceeded to release versions for Oculus Go and Google’s Daydream VR platform last September, and announced a partnership with HTC to bring Firefox Reality to high-end VR headsets like the HTC Vive last in January. In February, it followed with a version for Microsoft’s Hololens 2 AR headset.

More Digital

  • firefox reality quest

    Firefox Reality Browser Arrives on Oculus Quest VR Headset

    Mozilla’s mixed reality browser Firefox Reality went live on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset Thursday, offering users an alternative to the built-in Oculus browser. One of the differences touted by Mozilla: a big focus on privacy. “To protect our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies, [...]

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    NBC Pacts With Twitter For Exclusive 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Programming

    NBC will boost its Olympics push on Twitter next year, under a new partnership that will include a 20-minute daily studio show live from Tokyo produced exclusively for the social network. Content under the deal — available to users only in the U.S. — also encompasses a daily poll that will allow fans on Twitter [...]

  • the void star wars

    VR Startup The Void to Expand to 25 New Locations

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup The Void has teamed up with mall operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to open 25 new outposts in the U.S. and Europe by 2022, both companies announced Thursday morning. This includes new locations in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego that will open this summer; Variety was first to [...]

  • John Better Henry Shapiro

    Veteran Media Executive John Batter Tapped as MarketCast CEO

    MarketCast Group’s longtime chief executive officer Henry Shapiro will become chairman of the company while veteran media executive John Batter assumes the CEO role, MarketCast announced Thursday. Batter was most recently CEO of Gracenote, the digital and data segment of Tribune Media Co. Gracenote became one of the world’s largest entertainment metadata services and technology [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    European Exhibitors Slam Venice for Continuing to Embrace Netflix

    European exhibitors’ organization UNIC has lambasted the Venice Film Festival for including Netflix titles “The Laundromat” by Stephen Soderbergh and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” in its competition lineup. Shortly after the Lido lineup was unveiled Thursday, the organization, which represents movie theater operators in 38 European territories, including Italy, fired off a statement calling for [...]

  • William Green

    Luminary Picks Up Podcast on U.K.'s Great Train Robbery of 1963

    Premium podcast company Luminary Media later this year will launch “Villains,” a 13-part show about the U.K.’s Great Train Robbery, under a multi-series pact with Mosaic Media’s new podcast production company, Ninth Planet Audio. “Villains” is currently in production from executive producers Will Green and Aaron Ginsburg at The Cut, and Ben Adair at Western [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad