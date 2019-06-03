×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Firefox Reality VR Browser Is Coming to Oculus Quest

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook’s new Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headset will get a second browser any day now: Mozilla, the non-profit behind the popular Firefox browser, has been working on a Quest version of its Firefox Reality VR browser, a spokesperson told Variety over the weekend.

Mozilla was part of the Oculus Quest early access developer program,” the spokesperson said. “Firefox Reality has been prepared and tested by Oculus and is ready for release. While it will not be available on day 1, we hope to see it released within the first month.”

Mozilla’s spokesperson added that its social VR platform Hubs is already available on the Quest via the Oculus browser.

Mozilla first announced Firefox Reality for mobile VR headsets like the HTC Vive Focus last April. The non-profit proceeded to release versions for Oculus Go and Google’s Daydream VR platform last September, and announced a partnership with HTC to bring Firefox Reality to high-end VR headsets like the HTC Vive last in January. In February, it followed with a version for Microsoft’s Hololens 2 AR headset.

In addition to developing a dedicated VR browser, Mozilla has also been a key driver behind WebVR, a series of technologies meant to help developers bring immersive web applications to VR headsets.

At least for now, WebVR could also be a way for developers to get onto the Quest without having to wait for Facebook to approve their experiences. The social networking giant has been very selective about the types of experiences allowed on the headset, frustrating some developers who have gotten rejection letters from the company.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Digital

  • Oculus Quest Will Get Firefox Reality

    Firefox Reality VR Browser Is Coming to Oculus Quest

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headset will get a second browser any day now: Mozilla, the non-profit behind the popular Firefox browser, has been working on a Quest version of its Firefox Reality VR browser, a spokesperson told Variety over the weekend. “Mozilla was part of the Oculus Quest early access developer program,” [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Bans Kids From Live-Streaming Video Unless Accompanied by an Adult

    YouTube is taking additional steps to restrict the possibility that children will be targeted by predators on the video platform — including banning young kids from live-streaming with adult supervision. The Google-owned video platform, in a blog post Monday, also said it is limiting recommendations of videos that depict “minors in risky situations.” The updated [...]

  • Carnival Cruise Line, Thrillist Launch'Island Hoppers'

    Carnival Cruise Line, Thrillist Team Up for 'Island Hoppers' Mobile Series

     Carnival Cruise Line is creating some high-seas drama of its own. The cruise-line operator is working with travel-and-entertainment recommendation site Thrillist to launch “Island Hoppers,” a comedy-competition series that will begin to stream via Thrillist’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter channels. Thanks to Discovery’s stake in Thrillist parent Group Nine, the series will also make [...]

  • Apple to Decommission iTunes Years After

    Apple May Finally Shutter iTunes, But the iTunes Era Ended Long Ago

    Apple is widely expected to formalize the end of iTunes as we know it at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, Calif. Monday, when the company will give us a first view at the next versions of its desktop and mobile operating systems. As part of that update, Apple is poised to unveil new [...]

  • Katie Nolan

    ESPN Will Test NBA Game Stream Aimed Just at Teens (EXCLUSIVE)

    When Katie Nolan hosts an ESPN telecast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals this Sunday, some viewers may think she’s there to rattle off play by play. Others may think she’s ready to laugh with pals. And executives at the sports-media giant are OK with that. Nolan, analyst Jay Williams, Snapchat “SportsCenter” host Gary [...]

  • Michelle Phan

    Michelle Phan Relaunches YouTube Channel After Two-Year Hiatus

    Michelle Phan, YouTube’s OG beauty influencer, two years ago told fans she was quitting the video platform, saying she was unhappy, exhausted from the grind and needed time off to reset. Now, she’s back on YouTube — but not with the vlog videos that catapulted Phan to internet fame. Early Saturday, Phan launched a live [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad