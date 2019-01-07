×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Firefox Reality Becomes Default Browser on HTC Vive Headsets, Makes Jump to Desktop

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Firefox Reality
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mozilla

Mozilla’s virtual and augmented reality browser Firefox Reality is becoming the default browser on HTC’s Vive VR headsets, the two companies announced at CES Monday. With the move, Firefox Reality is also taking the jump to the desktop, and becoming available on HTC’s Vive and Vive Pro headset.

“This year, Vive has set out to bring everyday computing tasks into VR for the first time,” said HTC Vive vice president Michael Almeraris in a statement. “Through our exciting and innovative collaboration with Mozilla, we’re closing the gap in XR computing, empowering Vive users to get more content in their headset, while enabling developers to quickly create content for consumers.”

Through the collaboration, Firefox Reality will be pre-installed as the default browser on HTC Vive devices. Users will be able to install any other browser, and change their preferences to make that app their default browser.

Mozilla officially announced Firefox Reality as a browser for VR and AR headsets in April of last year. Firefox Reality was initially released on Android-based VR headsets, including Oculus Go, Google Daydream and HTC Vive Focus as well as other headsets using HTC’s Vive Wave platform.

But on Monday, Mozilla announced that it was making the jump to the desktop as well. And while that announcement focused on HTC’s high-end VR headsets, it stands to reason that Firefox Reality should be making its way to Windows Mixed Reality headsets as well as the Oculus Rift as well.

Mozilla’s Chief R&D officer Sean White told Variety in September that the goal of Firefox Reality was to simplify the development of immersive media experiences across a wide range of devices. “VR and AR need to be about experiences, not applications,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Digital

  • Firefox Reality

    Firefox Reality Becomes Default Browser on HTC Vive Headsets, Makes Jump to Desktop

    Mozilla’s virtual and augmented reality browser Firefox Reality is becoming the default browser on HTC’s Vive VR headsets, the two companies announced at CES Monday. With the move, Firefox Reality is also taking the jump to the desktop, and becoming available on HTC’s Vive and Vive Pro headset. “This year, Vive has set out to [...]

  • HTC Announces Eye-Tracking for Vive Pro

    HTC Introduces Vive Pro Eye VR Headset With Integrated Eye-Tracking Tech

    HTC is adding eye-tracking to its high-end headsets: The company introduced  a new version of the Vive Pro, dubbed the Vive Pro Eye, at a press conference at CES in Las Vegas Monday. It promises increased speed of VR interactions, and more efficient use of computing resources. The headset will also enable what is known [...]

  • Roku headquarters

    TCL to Launch First Roku 8K TVs This Year

    Still thought 8K TVs were a fad? Think again: Mass-market TV manufacturer TCL is jumping on the 8K bandwagon by announcing its very first Roku 8K TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. 8K TCL Roku TVs are expected to ship in late 2019, the company revealed Monday. “Together TCL [...]

  • Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2060, 40

    Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2060, 40 New Laptop Models

    Nvidia unveiled its latest graphics card and a new line of laptop models during its CES keynote on Sunday. The GeForce RTX 2060 costs $349 and promises new levels of performance and features previously available only in high-end gaming GPUs, Nvidia said. It contains Turing architecture and is reportedly 60% faster on current titles than [...]

  • audi e-tron - vr in-car experience

    CES 2019: Audi Demos In-Car VR Experience With Marvel 'Avengers' Game

    Is the next frontier for virtual reality on the roadways? At CES 2019, German automaker Audi is showing off a new in-car VR system, designed to let backseat passengers watch movies, play video games and experience interactive content using a virtual-reality headset. The interesting wrinkle: the VR content can respond to the movements of a vehicle in [...]

  • HyperX Unveils Gaming Peripherals Lineup at

    HyperX Unveils Audio Head-Tracking Headphones, Gaming Peripherals at CES

    HyperX revealed new gaming headsets, microphones, keyboards and more at CES 2019, according to a press release. HyperX is partnering with Audeze and WavesNX technology to bring the new Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets to consumers. With its head-tracking technology, the Cloud Orbit S delivers a 360-degree audio environment, delivering a more immersive [...]

  • soulpancake - jordan allen, mick dimaria

    Rainn Wilson's SoulPancake Taps Jordan Allen, Mick DiMaria for Key Executive Roles

    SoulPancake, the Participant Media-owned media company founded by actor Rainn Wilson, has expanded its executive roster with the hire of Jordan Allen as senior VP of revenue, strategy and operations and Mick DiMaria as VP, creative director. Allen (above left) will report to SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi and DiMaria (right) will report to SoulPancake SVP [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad