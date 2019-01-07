Firefox Reality Becomes Default Browser on HTC Vive Headsets, Makes Jump to Desktop

Mozilla’s virtual and augmented reality browser Firefox Reality is becoming the default browser on HTC’s Vive VR headsets, the two companies announced at CES Monday. With the move, Firefox Reality is also taking the jump to the desktop, and becoming available on HTC’s Vive and Vive Pro headset.

“This year, Vive has set out to bring everyday computing tasks into VR for the first time,” said HTC Vive vice president Michael Almeraris in a statement. “Through our exciting and innovative collaboration with Mozilla, we’re closing the gap in XR computing, empowering Vive users to get more content in their headset, while enabling developers to quickly create content for consumers.”

Through the collaboration, Firefox Reality will be pre-installed as the default browser on HTC Vive devices. Users will be able to install any other browser, and change their preferences to make that app their default browser.

Mozilla officially announced Firefox Reality as a browser for VR and AR headsets in April of last year. Firefox Reality was initially released on Android-based VR headsets, including Oculus Go, Google Daydream and HTC Vive Focus as well as other headsets using HTC’s Vive Wave platform.

But on Monday, Mozilla announced that it was making the jump to the desktop as well. And while that announcement focused on HTC’s high-end VR headsets, it stands to reason that Firefox Reality should be making its way to Windows Mixed Reality headsets as well as the Oculus Rift as well.

Mozilla’s Chief R&D officer Sean White told Variety in September that the goal of Firefox Reality was to simplify the development of immersive media experiences across a wide range of devices. “VR and AR need to be about experiences, not applications,” he said.