×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Foreign Film Distribution Site Filmatique Launches Online Film Festival

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Filmatique

Filmatique, one of the rising online distributors of international cinema, has launched its first Talents Initiative, an online film festival promoting first and second projects made by budding filmmakers from around the world.

A portmanteau of “film” and “boutique,” the web site launched in 2017, releasing a single title each week under a monthly concentration, such as “American indie,” “Norwegian women” and “new Asian voices.” Ursula Grisham, one of the company’s three founders and head curator, told Variety that Filmatique strives to give attention to underrepresented, art-house films in an online media landscape that can overwhelm viewers with popular releases.

“We’re trying to cultivate as much space around the films so people really view it with the same level of intention and care with which it’s made. We’re focused on more niche, international content, younger filmmakers and more festival fare,” she said.

Since the site’s launch two years ago, it has garnered attention and respect from filmmakers, allowing more high-profile releases from prestigious film festivals to be made available online. For example, Filmatique featured the film “Where I Grow Old” in a showcase of Brazilian cinema after it generated interest on the festival circuit. Later, Amazon picked up the rights to the movie and distributed it on Prime Video.

Related

“We’re never going to move away from these undiscovered gems of contemporary world cinema, we’re going to stick to that as our mission. However, if we have more recognizable titles alongside those, it creates a very interesting conversation between them and brings additional visibility,” said Grisham.

One of the motivations for creating the Talents Initiative was that Filmatique was receiving hundreds of submissions from filmmakers all over the world, hoping their projects could be featured online. After careful curation, five feature films and 10 shorts from countries like Iran, Venezuela, Brazil, Greece, Italy and Argentina will be showcased on the web site, many being distributed for the first time.

“It was a more democratic way to structure having an online film festival for the first time and focus specifically on films that are first and second features and have been underseen,” said Grisham.

Recently, Amazon announced plans to launch a similar online short-film festival promoting marginalized voices, while Netflix has also ramped up its production of foreign movies and series. The Spanish-language film “Roma” earned Netflix its first best picture nomination, in addition to taking home three awards out of 10 nods.

“There is so much more diversity than I’ve ever seen in studio films or television shows. These global giants, Netflix and Amazon –– they’re changing the landscape. They have the ability to take risks in terms of diversity that traditional studios perhaps couldn’t do because of the way their business models are run. I think it’s great they’re doing that,” said Grisham. “It’s a way of coaxing culture in the direction of increased inclusion and exposure to the human existence of people who perhaps have been marginalized or have experiences that we don’t identify with personally.”

Filmatique is available in the U.S. and Canada for $4.95 per month and includes one free month. Subscribers can view the films on Apple TV, iOS and Roku as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Foreign Film Distributor Filmatique Launches Online

    Foreign Film Distribution Site Filmatique Launches Online Film Festival

    Filmatique, one of the rising online distributors of international cinema, has launched its first Talents Initiative, an online film festival promoting first and second projects made by budding filmmakers from around the world. A portmanteau of “film” and “boutique,” the web site launched in 2017, releasing a single title each week under a monthly concentration, [...]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving Facebook’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on Facebook’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30. Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be [...]

  • Scott Rogowsky

    Scott Rogowsky Exits as HQ Trivia Host After Landing Gig at John Skipper-Led DAZN

    Sorry, HQties: Scott Rogowsky has left the HQ Trivia app and isn’t coming back. For over a year and a half, Rogowsky was the regular host of HQ Trivia’s live mobile trivia games that doles out real cash prizes to winners — before the New York-based comedian parted ways with the startup last month. Rogowsky [...]

  • 'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest,

    'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest, Rift, Watch Story Trailer

    “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” is coming to the Oculus Rift and Quest headsets this spring, and ILMxLAB and Oculus released the story trailer for the game’s first trailer during Star Wars Celebration on Friday. The game, set for a spring release, will be a three-part series that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with [...]

  • Magic Leap Is Hiring Blockchain Experts

    Magic Leap Wants to Use Blockchain Technology to Secure Personal Data

    Augmented reality startup Magic Leap is looking to use Blockchain technology to store and secure some of its user data, according to multiple job listings the company published this month. Among the positions Magic Leap is looking to fill is that of a senior Blockchain architect as well as multiple Blockchain engineers. The senior Blockchain [...]

  • Coachella AR Experience With Space Theme

    Coachella Goes AR With Immersive Stage Experience

    Coachella is embracing augmented reality (AR) with an immersive stage experience that encourages the audience to take out their phones and participate with audio-reactive AR filters. The experience, which has been produced by Coachella’s digital innovation team, will debut this Friday, and will be available during both festival weekends. “We want to provide fun and [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    YouTube TV Subscriber Growth Threatened by $10 Discovery Hike

    Even in an era of bundle bloat for virtual MVPDs like DirecTV Now and Sling TV, the recent news that YouTube TV had agreed to a carriage deal for Discovery’s major networks was a surprise, taking its total network count to 80. Even more so was the fact that YouTube TV was increasing its monthly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad