‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with its “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” movie ad that ran during Super Bowl LIII.
Ads placed for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise spinoff had an estimated media value of $10.48 million through Sunday for two national ad airings on two networks airing the Super Bowl: CBS and ESPN Deportes. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.)
Just behind “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “,” which saw 1,360 national ad airings across 51 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.1 million.
TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.24 million) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($5.2 million), and Walt Disney Studios’ “Toy Story 4” ($4.5 million) round out the chart. Both of Marvel’s ads ran during the Super Bowl, while the “Toy Story 4” spot ran after the game had ended.
Notably, “Captain Marvel” has the best iSpot Attention Index (191) in the ranking, getting 91% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Marvel also scored big on social media with its Super Bowl ads, with “Avengers: Endgame” receiving over 355.4 million social impressions and 12.6 million online views, while “Captain Marvel” generated 178 million social impressions and 2.6 million online views.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$10.48M – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Super Bowl 2019
$7.1M – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
$5.24M – Captain Marvel Super Bowl 2019
$5.2M – Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl 2019
$4.5M – Toy Story 4 Super Bowl 2019
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/28/2019 and 02/03/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
