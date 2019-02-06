×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hobbs and Shaw trailer
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with its “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” movie ad that ran during Super Bowl LIII.

Ads placed for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise spinoff had an estimated media value of $10.48 million through Sunday for two national ad airings on two networks airing the Super Bowl: CBS and ESPN Deportes. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.)

Just behind “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which saw 1,360 national ad airings across 51 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.1 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” (EMV: $5.24 million) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($5.2 million), and Walt Disney Studios’ “Toy Story 4” ($4.5 million) round out the chart. Both of Marvel’s ads ran during the Super Bowl, while the “Toy Story 4” spot ran after the game had ended.

Related

Notably, “Captain Marvel” has the best iSpot Attention Index (191) in the ranking, getting 91% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Marvel also scored big on social media with its Super Bowl ads, with “Avengers: Endgame” receiving over 355.4 million social impressions and 12.6 million online views, while “Captain Marvel” generated 178 million social impressions and 2.6 million online views.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.1M – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Impressions: 411,935,910
Attention Score: 92.99
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 1,360
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: CBS, ABC
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.08M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 10/28/18

$5.24M – Captain Marvel Super Bowl 2019

Impressions: 76,304,218
Attention Score: 99.39
Attention Index: 191
National Airings: 2
Networks: 2
Most Spend On: CBS, ESPN Deportes
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 02/03/19

$5.2M – Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl 2019

Impressions: 62,272,985
Attention Score: 91.47
Attention Index: 78
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: CBS
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.22M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 02/02/19

$4.5M – Toy Story 4 Super Bowl 2019

Impressions: 44,407,162
Attention Score: 94.03
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: CBS
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.51M
Studio: Walt Disney Studios
Started Airing: 02/02/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/28/2019 and 02/03/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with its “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” movie ad that ran during Super Bowl LIII. Ads placed for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise spinoff had [...]

  • Ask Dr. Ruth review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Ask Dr. Ruth'

    In Ryan White’s breezy documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” the 90-year-old Ruth Westheimer asks a fair share of the questions. “Are you hungry?” “Are you sure you’re not hungry?” And with her grandmotherly credentials thus verified, she’s free to turn to her Alexa and ask it to find her a boyfriend. Alas, the app demurs. “If [...]

  • 'Shooting the Mafia' Review: A Frustrating

    Sundance Film Review: 'Shooting the Mafia'

    “I wasn’t a real person,” Letizia Battaglia says of the days before she took to photography. As an unhappily married housewife stifled and abused by Italy’s dominant patriarchy, picking up a camera opened up her life to realms she’d never otherwise have accessed; as a photojournalist specializing in the crimes and rituals of the Cosa [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Exec Producing Civil Rights Drama 'Son of the South'

    Spike Lee is executive producing the civil rights drama “Son of the South,” with his longtime editor Barry Alexander Brown directing from his own screenplay, Variety has learned exclusively. Brown is up for an Academy Award for editing “BlacKkKlansman.” Lee received Oscar nominations for best picture, director, and adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.” “Son of the [...]

  • Billy Eichner Judd Apatow Nick Stoller

    Billy Eichner Teams With Judd Apatow, Nick Stoller for Romantic Comedy

    Billy Eichner is teaming up with Judd Apatow and Nick Stoller in a romantic comedy for Universal. Eincher will star in the movie and co-write the screenplay with Stoller, who will direct. Apatow will produce the film about two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. It’s the second Apatow project unveiled by Universal in the [...]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Disney Promises Marvel Will Keep Making R-Rated 'Deadpool' Movies

    There may be a few more F-bombs dropped around the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Company has enjoyed a squeaky clean image as the preeminent provider of family-friendly entertainment. However, things may get a little less wholesome with the upcoming acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, a $71.3 billion purchase [...]

  • Liam Neeson Men in Black

    Liam Neeson Premiere Cancels Red Carpet After Controversial Interview

    Lionsgate has scrubbed Tuesday night’s red carpet for the New York City premiere of Liam Neeson’s “Cold Pursuit” in the wake of the actor’s racially charged comments. The studio had no comment but sources said that Lionsgate decided to pull the plug on the carpet due to his revelation in an interview earlier this week [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad