×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook’s Portal TV Gets Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Sling TV, Deezer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
portal tv
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook is bringing additional media services to its Portal TV device: Portal owners got access to subscription video content Amazon’s Prime Video service and Sling TV Tuesday. Portal now also offers access to FandangoNow’s on-demand movies and TV shows, and Deezer’s music subscription service.

Facebook launched Portal TV in September; the TV-attached streaming device with integrated camera and far-field mic is designed to bring some of the video calling features first introduced with the company’s Portal smart display to the TV screen, while also offering access to video content similar to a traditional streaming device.

However, when Facebook first launched the device, it had little to show in terms of media services. Netflix, YouTube, and HBO were all absent, with Facebook instead putting its own Watch service front and center. With Tuesday’s update, consumers will be able to watch a lot more content, including some 100,000 movies and TV show episodes from FandangoNow, the transactional digital-video service from NBCUniversal’s Fandango.

“We have a long history of working with Facebook to create innovative new experiences for entertainment fans to discover, enjoy and share their passion for movies and TV,” Fandango president Paul Yanover said in a statement.

In addition to these services, Facebook also launched a number of new features for Portal TV and its Portal smart display devices Tuesday, including WhatsApp login, an AR karaoke feature called Mic Drop that can be used during video calls, support for Facebook’s Workplace productivity solution, and the ability to live-stream directly to Facebook. And finally, Portal smart displays will get a co-viewing feature previously only available on Portal TV.

More Digital

  • United States Attorney for the Southern

    'Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself' Is Peak Meme After Art Basel Prank 

    From Bye, Felicia to The Dress, memes have provided the ideal discursive forum for our ever dwindling attention spans. On this side of the century, most memes have been byte-sized digital novelties that fizzle away without manifesting in the meatspace. But as the gap between URL and IRL draws closer, memes are spilling into real [...]

  • History peter sagal curiosity stream

    Curiosity Stream Grows Subscriber Base to More Than 10 Million

    In five years’ time, cable pioneer John Hendricks has assembled a subscriber base of more than 10.5 million for Curiosity Stream, the niche factual programming streaming service that has been successful in getting picked up by cable operators in the U.S. and abroad. Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel, and Curiosity Stream president-CEO Clint Stinchcomb, [...]

  • portal tv

    Facebook's Portal TV Gets Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Sling TV, Deezer

    Facebook is bringing additional media services to its Portal TV device: Portal owners got access to subscription video content Amazon’s Prime Video service and Sling TV Tuesday. Portal now also offers access to FandangoNow’s on-demand movies and TV shows, and Deezer’s music subscription service. Facebook launched Portal TV in September; the TV-attached streaming device with [...]

  • AT&T's Xandr Works for Closer Ties

    AT&T's Xandr Works for Closer Ties With WarnerMedia (EXCLUSIVE)

    At Xandr, the ad-technology firm that is part of AT&T, the time to start talking about the advertising of the future is now. The AT&T unit is best known, perhaps, for selling commercial inventory related to the company’s DirecTV. But Xandr CEO Brian Lesser expects to be recognized soon for taking part in many other [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    Golden Globe Noms: 'The Morning Show' Turns Apple TV Plus Into a Kudos Contender

    “Euphoric” was the word to describe the atmosphere around the Apple TV Plus offices in Culver City, Calif., on Monday morning as staffers awoke to the news that the fledgling service’s cornerstone drama series, “The Morning Show,” had landed three major Golden Globe Award nominations. Apple Worldwide Video had exactly two employees — heads Jamie [...]

  • Game of Thrones Avengers Endgame

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers: Endgame' Among Most Popular Tweets of 2019

    Twitter released its top-trending topics and tweets of 2019 with “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and actor Tom Holland commanding the most tweets in the TV, movies, and actors categories. BTS holds both the No. 1 spot in the most-tweeted-about musicians category and the second-most-retweeted tweet worldwide. Since its release in June, a video of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad