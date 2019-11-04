×

Facebook Watch Bows New Shows From Hearst With Kevin Curry, Adam Rippon, Michelle Collins

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin-Curry-Hearst-Breaking-Even-Facebook-Watch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hearst Magazines

Hearst is bringing two more original lifestyle shows — tied to its magazine brands — exclusively to Facebook Watch, the social media giant’s video platform for episodic content.

The two eight-episode series are: “Breaking Event,” hosted by self-trained home Kevin Curry (pictured above) and “Relationship Rehab,” featuring former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and comedian Michelle Collins.

In “Breaking Even,” Curry, author of cookbook “Fit Men Cook,” combines his viral recipes and workouts in a new series co-produced by Men’s Health and Hearst’s Delish food brand. Each episode follows Curry in the kitchen as he creates healthy, tasty meals, while pairing them with workouts that burn the precise number of calories in each meal. The goal: to always break even.

“Relationship Rehab,” which debuted Oct. 9 on Cosmopolitan’s Facebook page, Rippon and Collins put their heads together to give their best advice to couples in need — even though they’re not actual therapists.

Hearst said it has three additional series in development for Facebook’s Watch platform.

The new shows for Facebook Watch are the latest video offerings from Hearst Originals, which more than 50 series in production. The original video production unit of Hearst Magazines expanded its West Coast presence earlier this year with the opening of a 20,000-square-foot studio at the Santa Monica Airport.

The Hearst Originals team includes Zuri Rice, senior VP of video development and content strategy, a veteran of Viacom who joined Hearst this summer; and Brian Madden, senior VP of consumer revenue and development, who oversees platform partnerships and is involved in the production of original shows.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Kevin-Curry-Hearst-Breaking-Even-Facebook-Watch

    Facebook Watch Bows New Shows From Hearst With Kevin Curry, Adam Rippon, Michelle Collins

    Hearst is bringing two more original lifestyle shows — tied to its magazine brands — exclusively to Facebook Watch, the social media giant’s video platform for episodic content. The two eight-episode series are: “Breaking Event,” hosted by self-trained home Kevin Curry (pictured above) and “Relationship Rehab,” featuring former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and comedian [...]

  • Janet Yang Film producer Janet Yang,

    'Asians are Taking Their Rightful Place in Hollywood' Says Janet Yang

    “Borders are collapsing all around us,” says producer Janet Yang, who programs the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit conference next week in Los Angeles. “That process is being driven by changes in content and technology.” The summit this year has notably broadened its focus from one on U.S.-China relations to one that examines the entertainment [...]

  • Avatar

    Film News Roundup: 'Avatar' Will Be on Disney Plus at Launch

    In today’s film news roundup, “Avatar” gets a streaming date, Trace Adkins and Thora Birch join disaster thriller “13 Minutes,” and Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose get voice cast roles. STREAMING James Cameron’s “Avatar” will be available on Nov. 12 on Disney Plus when the streaming service launches in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. [...]

  • Ozy Media Raises $35 Million to

    Ozy Media Raises $35 Million to Expand in TV, Podcasts and Live Events

    Ozy Media, the digital magazine and lifestyle outlet launched in 2013, has raised $35 million in a new round of financing to support the expansion of its TV production, live events and podcasting operations. Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, led the series C funding round with participation from Interlock Partners, LionTree, Atinum Investment, [...]

  • BlizzCon protests

    Protests Hit BlizzCon Over Hong Kong Controversy

    UPDATED: Dozens of demonstrators arrived outside of BlizzCon, Activision Blizzard’s annual convention to promote its current and upcoming releases, on Friday to protest the company’s decision to take punitive action against a professional “Hearthstone” player who made a statement of support for Hong Kong during a livestream. The protesters gathered outside of the Anaheim Convention [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad