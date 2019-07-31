×

Facebook May Release TV Streaming Device This Fall

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Facebook is getting ready to release a TV streaming device this fall, The Information reported Wednesday. The device will combine a camera for video chat with streaming apps from major media companies, according to the report.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

With an emphasis on video chat, the device is said to offer some of the same functionality as Portal, Facebook’s video-chat-centric smart display. In addition, the device is also supposed to come with a dedicated remote control, and apps for major streaming services.

Facebook has talked to media companies including Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Amazon and HBO about including their apps on the device, according to The Information. The company has reportedly also begun to talk to retailers about carrying the device, and may launch it as early as October.

Cheddar was first to report last year that Facebook was working on a TV device. At the time, Cheddar reported that Facebook may unveil the device as early as this spring. On Wednesday, The Information cautioned that the company may still postpone its launch plans.

