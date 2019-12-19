×

Facebook to Run First Super Bowl Ad, Featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Rock Sylvester Stallone - Facebook Super Bowl LIV ad
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock (Rock); MediaPunch/Shutterstock (Stallone)

Facebook has enlisted Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, set to air during Fox’s Feb. 2, 2020 telecast.

The 60-second spot will highlight Facebook Groups, which lets users create specific communities for people to interact directly with each other, showing “how people from different backgrounds come together over shared interests and experiences,” per a company rep.

Variety reported last month that Fox sold out its ad inventory for Super Bowl LIV, unusually early for broadcasters in recent years to be fully booked for the NFL championship matchup, garnering over $5 million and up to $5.6 million for 30-second ad slots.

Stallone shot part of Facebook’s Super Bowl LIV ad this week in Philly in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the setting for the famous scene in his original “Rocky” movie. Stallone tweeted Tuesday, “It was fantastic working with @chrisrock. We got along great. Admire his wit… @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV.”

Facebook’s Super Bowl commercial, created with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, is part of the company’s “More Together” branding campaign launched earlier this year under CMO Antonio Lucio, a veteran of HP, Pepsi and Visa who joined Facebook in the summer of 2018.

Super Bowl LIV will be the biggest stage to date for Facebook’s continuing efforts are burnishing its reputation, which has been scarred in recent years after a series of privacy scandals and calls to break up the massive internet company to curb its power. Among recent controversies, Facebook has steadfastly refused to reject political ads that include falsehoods.

Other marketers set to run ads in next year’s Super Bowl include Coca-Cola, marking its return after sitting out in 2019, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Audi, Hyundai, Kia and Avocados From Mexico,

Separately, this fall Facebook has run a campaign featuring the Muppets promoting its Portal video-calling and streaming device, in ads created with agency Anomaly L.A. The company also cut a product-placement deal with ABC to feature Portal on the network’s shows.

In the first half of 2019, Facebook spent $97.3 million in advertising, about 64% of which (nearly $62.7 million) was on TV advertising, according to media-measurement firm Kantar.

More Digital

  • Chris Rock Sylvester Stallone - Facebook

    Facebook to Run First Super Bowl Ad, Featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone

    Facebook has enlisted Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, set to air during Fox’s Feb. 2, 2020 telecast. The 60-second spot will highlight Facebook Groups, which lets users create specific communities for people to interact directly with each other, showing “how people from different backgrounds come together over [...]

  • Taken March 1, 2010, a TiVo

    TiVo to Merge With Entertainment-Tech Firm Xperi in $3 Billion Deal

    TiVo has scrapped plans to split itself into two separate companies, and instead announced a $3 billion merger with Xperi, a company that sells audio, imaging and computing technology products. The new merged entity will take the Xperi name but will continue to sell entertainment services under the TiVo brand along with Xperi’s DTS, HD [...]

  • PlayGiga

    Facebook Acquires Cloud Gaming Startup PlayGiga

    Facebook has acquired the Spanish cloud gaming startup PlayGiga, according to reports from CNBC and Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias. The social media giant reportedly spent €70 million (around $78 million) for the startup. Facebook confirmed the acquisition Wednesday afternoon. “We’re thrilled to welcome PlayGiga to the Facebook Gaming team,” A Facebook spokesperson told Variety, [...]

  • 'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV

    'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

    True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures. The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio [...]

  • Technicolor Logo

    Technicolor and Its Former CEO, Frederic Rose, Indicted on Fraud Charges in France

    Technicolor and its former CEO, Frederic Rose, have been indicted in France on charges of fraud and breach of trust in connection with their role in the bankruptcy of Tarak Ben Ammar’s post-production group, Quinta Industries, and its subsequent acquisition of the company in January 2012. The indictment, handed down by the high court of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad