×

Facebook Starts Rolling Out Tool to Delete User Info Shared by Third Parties — But Not in the U.S. Yet

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: PA Wire/PA Images

More than a year after announcing plans to do so, Facebook has started to roll out a tool to let users better control their privacy — to see which apps and websites are sharing their activity with Facebook, and to delete it if they choose to.

However, the Off-Facebook Activity feature will initially be available only in three countries: Ireland, South Korea and Spain. “We will continue to roll it out everywhere over the coming months to help ensure it’s working reliably for everyone,” Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, policy, and David Baser, director of product management, said in a blog post announcing it.

The Off-Facebook Activity feature shows users a summary of the apps and websites that send Facebook information about their activity and will let them clear that information. Users also will be able to choose to disconnect all future off-Facebook activity from their accounts, or for specific apps and websites.

Facebook’s Egan and Baser said the practice of online businesses sharing data about users’ behavior with ad platforms and other services “is how much of the internet works.” But, they added, “given that the average person with a smartphone has more than 80 apps and uses about 40 of them every month, it can be really difficult for people to keep track of who has information about them and what it’s used for.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg first announced the plans for a “clear history” tool in May 2018 at the company’s F8 developer conference, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the consulting firm misappropriated info on millions of Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

The social-media giant’s execs have acknowledged that giving people the ability to delete their history is going to depress revenue. “Privacy is a headwind for us in 2019,” CFO David Wehner said, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investment conference in February. “It’s one of the factors that’s contributing to our expected deceleration of revenue growth throughout the year.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Lee-Daniels-headshot

    Lee Daniels Entertainment Announces Diverse Creative Workshop

    Lee Daniels Entertainment and the online entertainment network Represent by OMV have launched a diversity-focused creative workshop to promote a diverse group of new writers. The workshop will be held from Sept. 25-28 in Los Angeles, with travel provided by American Airlines. Industry professionals will mentor aspiring creatives from underrepresented communities with workshops, meetings with [...]

  • Apple-Card-on-iPhoneXs-screen

    Apple Card Launches in U.S. With 3% Cash Back on Apple, Uber Purchases

    Apple launched Apple Card, a new credit card tied to iPhones that it’s offering in partnership with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs, broadly in the U.S. The card, available to all qualified users in the U.S. starting Tuesday, is designed to encourage people to make more purchases from Apple and keep them in the iPhone ecosystem: [...]

  • Erika Nardini - Barstool Sports

    For Barstool Sports, Podcasts Are Now Around One-Third of Revenue

    Barstool Sports isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The site trades in a style of raw humor and commentary that some find offensive. The company has a shoot-from-the-lip founder whose gags having included joking about union-busting, a move that would violate federal labor laws. But the brazen media outfit has drawn a large and loyal fanbase. [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend Podcast

    Conan O'Brien on Podcasting and Why Late-Night TV Rivalries Are Over

    “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” is an irresistible mixture of philosophical discussions about art and life and pure zaniness. It’s a program from the late-night host turned podcasting ringmaster that defies easy characterization, and a show that manages to move seamlessly from moments of hilarity to unexpected instances of confession. In one episode, Jeff Goldblum [...]

  • Shazam

    Apple Music Launches 'Shazam Discovery' Chart, Focused on New Artists

    Apple Music today launched the “Shazam Discovery Top 50,” a weekly, global ranking of 50 artists that it describes as “on the move and trending” — in other words, new and emerging artists. While the company wouldn’t say much specifically about how the chart is tabulated, it uses “Shazam’s proprietary algorithms [to offer] a unique predictive view [...]

  • The Daily Michael Barbaro

    'The Daily' Host, Producer on How It Became the New York Times' Podcast Hit

    Three years ago, Michael Barbaro was a reporter on The New York Times politics desk who had no experience with radio or podcasting. Now he’s the face — and voice — of what has become a fast-growing vector for the Gray Lady’s digital future. About 2 million listeners per day tune in to the Barbaro-hosted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad