Facebook Starts Rolling Out Tool to Delete User Info Shared by Third Parties — But Not in the U.S. Yet

More than a year after announcing plans to do so, has started to roll out a tool to let users better control their privacy — to see which apps and websites are sharing their activity with , and to delete it if they choose to.

However, the Off-Facebook Activity feature will initially be available only in three countries: Ireland, South Korea and Spain. “We will continue to roll it out everywhere over the coming months to help ensure it’s working reliably for everyone,” Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, policy, and David Baser, director of product management, said in a blog post announcing it.

The Off-Facebook Activity feature shows users a summary of the apps and websites that send Facebook information about their activity and will let them clear that information. Users also will be able to choose to disconnect all future off-Facebook activity from their accounts, or for specific apps and websites.

Facebook’s Egan and Baser said the practice of online businesses sharing data about users’ behavior with ad platforms and other services “is how much of the internet works.” But, they added, “given that the average person with a smartphone has more than 80 apps and uses about 40 of them every month, it can be really difficult for people to keep track of who has information about them and what it’s used for.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg first announced the plans for a “clear history” tool in May 2018 at the company’s F8 developer conference, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the consulting firm misappropriated info on millions of Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

The social-media giant’s execs have acknowledged that giving people the ability to delete their history is going to depress revenue. “Privacy is a headwind for us in 2019,” CFO David Wehner said, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investment conference in February. “It’s one of the factors that’s contributing to our expected deceleration of revenue growth throughout the year.”