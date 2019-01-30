Facebook Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected Holiday Quarter Earnings

×
By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Crisis? What crisis? Investors were undeterred by Facebook’s latest privacy mishaps, and sent the company’s share price up around 7% in after-hours trading following news of a substantial earnings beat.

Facebook generated revenue of $16.9 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to close to $13 billion during the same time a year ago. Net income was $6.9 billion, compared to $4.3 billion in Q4 of 2017. This translates to earnings per share of $2.38.

Analysts had expected revenue of $16.4 billion, and earnings per share of $2.19.

“Our community and business continue to grow,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. “We’ve fundamentally changed how we run our company to focus on the biggest social issues, and we’re investing more to build new and inspiring ways for people to connect.”

Developing.

