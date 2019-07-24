Facebook Investors Shrug Off $5 Billion Fine, New Investigations as Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

investors had their eyes firmly on the company’s Q2 numbers Wednesday, ignoring anything and everything that could have clouded the pretty picture: The company’s stock went up as much as 4% in after-hours trading after it revealed that it once again beat the expectations of the market in its most recent quarter.

That’s despite the fact that used its earnings release to warn that it continues to be under investigation by regulators. “In June 2019, we were informed by the FTC that it had opened an antitrust investigation of our company,” the company said. “In addition, in July 2019, the Department of Justice announced that it will begin an antitrust review of market-leading online platforms.”

Those two investigations come in addition to a separate FTC privacy investigation. Facebook’s earnings report came hours after the FTC announced a settlement with the company that includes a $5 billion fine over privacy charges, as well as the formation of an independent oversight board. Facebook had anticipated that fine last quarter, setting aside $3 billion for a future settlement in Q1.

The company generated $16.62 billion in revenue in Q4 of 2019, compared to $13.23 billion during the same quarter a year ago. Its net profit for the quarter was $2.62 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in Q2 of 2018. This translates to diluted earnings of $0.91 per share ($1.74 in Q2 2018).

Earnings were impacted by the allocation of another $2 billion towards that $5 billion FTC fine, as well as $1 billion towards potential tax liabilities stemming from a current dispute about the accounting of stock-based compensation. Without those, earnings per share would have been $1.99.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion.

Facebook also announced solid growth numbers for the quarter, disclosing that it reached 1.59 billion daily active users on its core platform in June. Monthly actives were 2.41 billion at the end of June, which means that both daily and monthly active user metrics grew 8% year-over-year.

Developing.