Facebook Anticipates It Will Have to Pay FTC Up to $5 Billion for Privacy Violations

Janko Roettgers

Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Darren Abate/Invision/AP/REX/Shu

Facebook expects that it will have to pay as much as $5 billion as a result of an ongoing FTC investigation into its privacy practices, the company revealed in its Q1 2019 earnings release Wednesday. As a result of these anticipated charges, Facebook set aside $3 billion in the quarter, which significantly impacted its earnings per share.

“In the first quarter of 2019, we reasonably estimated a probable loss and recorded an accrual of $3.0 billion in connection with the inquiry of the FTC into our platform and user data practices,” the company said in its earnings release.

The company delivered these news as it released a set of otherwise strong earnings numbers: Facebook generated revenue of $15 billion during Q1 of 2019, compared to close to $12 billion during the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter without the $3 billion charge was $5.43 billion, compared to nearly $5 billion a year ago.

Including the charge, net income was $2.43 billion. This equals earnings per share of $0.85. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $15 billion.

Investors were apparently not too disturbed by the anticipated fine, and sent Facebook’s share price up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Developing.

