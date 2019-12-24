×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Launches Two Exclusive Pokémon Games

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pokemon-Tower-Battle
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Pokemon Co.

A pair of Pokémon games is hopping exclusively to Facebook.

The social network on Monday launched “Pokémon Tower Battle” and “Pokémon Medallion Battle” — the first time the Pokémon Company is bringing games based on the mini-monster franchise to the Facebook Gaming platform.

“Pokémon Tower Battle” is available worldwide while “Pokémon Medallion Battle” is initially available only in the Asia-Pacific region. The titles, available on the Facebook Gaming tab and bookmark, were built on Facebook’s Instant Games in-app platform for casual games.

In “Pokémon Tower Battle,” developed by Bombay Play, players compete by stacking Pokémon against one another to create the tallest towers. As players discover, catch and level-up rare Pokémon, they can compete in real-time against friends or across a global leaderboard.


Pictured: “Pokémon Tower Battle”

“Pokémon Medallion Battle,” developed by GCTurbo, is a digital card battle/strategy game. In the game, trainers collect, battle and evolve Pokémon in medallion form and then try to win gym badges and complete their Pokédex. Players can also discover new Pokémon — introduced every month — to continually enhance their decks.

“Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online,” Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said in a statement.

Popular on Variety

“Medallion Battle” is available only in the Asia-Pacific region because it’s in “soft-launch” mode, according to a Facebook rep, but the plan is to release it to more countries soon. “Tower Battle” also started off in soft-launch in APAC, originally available in Philippines.

Facebook has been steadily growing its incursion into the game biz and last week confirmed the acquisition of PlayGiga, a cloud-gaming startup based in Spain, which will be integrated into the Facebook Gaming platform team.

The company says more than 700 million users play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups on Facebook.


Pictured: “Pokémon Medallion Battle”

To date, users have engaged in more than 40 billion Instant Games sessions, according to Facebook. Popular titles on Instant Games include Zynga’s “Words With Friends,” Mattel163’s “Uno,” Lotum’s “Quiz Planet,” Softgames’ “Cookie Crush” and “Jumpy Jumpy – Helix Ball.”

In early 2019, the company introduced the Facebook Gaming tab, a hub for players to find and play Instant Games, after launching Instant Games for gaming Groups and Facebook Lite last year.

More Digital

  • Pokemon-Tower-Battle

    Facebook Launches Two Exclusive Pokémon Games

    A pair of Pokémon games is hopping exclusively to Facebook. The social network on Monday launched “Pokémon Tower Battle” and “Pokémon Medallion Battle” — the first time the Pokémon Company is bringing games based on the mini-monster franchise to the Facebook Gaming platform. “Pokémon Tower Battle” is available worldwide while “Pokémon Medallion Battle” is initially [...]

  • Dennis Quaid, "Jingle Jared" Gudstadt, T

    The Best Music Podcasts of 2019

    A recent survey conducted by National Public Radio noted that, five years ago, 80% of the U.S. population’s listening hours were spent on music, with 20% dedicated to spoken word; this past year, music’s share is down to 76%, with spoken word growing to 24%. Credit the latter’s growth in part to the podcast boom. [...]

  • Sling TV

    Dish Hikes Sling TV Prices by 20%, Up $5 per Month

    Dish Network’s Sling TV is the latest over-the-top internet TV service to raises prices — with a 20% increase for both its Blue and Orange programming packages to $30 per month. The higher pricing for Sling TV, a $5-per-month hike for both bundles, is effective for new customers starting Monday (Dec. 23). Existing customers will [...]

  • Comcast, Starz Set Deal to Shift

    Comcast, Starz Set Deal to Shift Carriage Terms After 'Power' Series Finale

    Comcast and Lionsgate have set a complex deal that calls for a significant shift in carriage terms for Starz after the “Power” series finale airs in February. Comcast and Lionsgate had been publicly sparring over carriage negotiations for Lionsgate’s Starz premium channel group, sparking anger from fans of the long-running crime drama that is set [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News Finally Comes to Dish’s Sling TV

    Nearly five years after Dish Network launched Sling TV, the service is adding Fox News Channel — one of the most popular U.S. cable channels — to one of its baseline packages. Fox Corporation announced a deal with Dish to launch Fox News, the distinctly pro-Donald Trump cable newser, on Sling TV’s Sling Blue package, [...]

  • draftkings

    DraftKings to Become Public Company After Merger With Harry Sloan's Diamond Eagle

    Sports betting giant DraftKings is set to become a public company after setting a merger agreement with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., the public acquisition vehicle headed by industry veterans Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky. The deal calls for a three-way combination between DraftKings, Diamond Eagle and SBTech, which provides betting and gaming technologies. Existing investors [...]

  • South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung gestures

    Korean Star Jung Woo-sung to Produce Netflix Original Series ‘The Silent Sea’

    Streaming giant, Netflix has ordered new South Korean original series “The Silent Sea” on which Korean star Jung Woo-sung (“The King”) will serve as executive producer. “Silent Sea” is a mystery sci-fi thriller that is set in a precarious future where Earth is running out of water, Netflix said. Based on Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad