×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Cuts MLB Live-Streaming Schedule to Just Six Games for 2019

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
MLB - Facebook live streaming
CREDIT: Nam Y. Huh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook is bringing live Major League Baseball games back to its video-streaming platform for a third straight year — but is coming to the plate with a much lighter schedule.

Under the social network’s 2019 one-year renewal with the league, Facebook will carry six live, regular-season games (one per month) globally on Facebook Watch, excluding local markets subject to blackout and select international markets. Each live game will be produced by MLB Network specifically for Facebook Watch, with interactive and social elements that enable fans to participate in the broadcast.

This year’s six-game pact is a significant drop from Facebook’s deal last year with MLB, under which it had exclusive live-streaming global rights to 25 MLB games for the 2018 season.

Facebook is still in the process of experimenting with live sports on the platform — and it says that will continue in 2019 with the MLB. This year, Facebook’s nonexclusive MLB game broadcasts will let out-of-market fans to watch one game per month for free on Facebook Watch that they may not have otherwise had access to. MLB also will have the opportunity to sell sponsorships against those broadcasts, according to Facebook.

Related

“We look forward to testing a new model for live games, which should help the league continue to reach a younger and more global audience,” Rob Shaw, Facebook’s sports partnerships lead for leagues and media, said in a statement.

For now, the 2019 schedule of MLB games on Facebook Watch has yet to be determined.

In 2018, MLB also employed interactive broadcasts for games on Facebook Watch, letting viewers post questions to the announcers and ask managers and players in-game questions. In addition, the live-streamed baseball games featured select users’ questions, comments, photos and videos in the broadcast.

That approach yielded an audience on Facebook that was almost 20 years younger than MLB’s average TV audience, according to the parties. Also boosting fan engagement: The league launched Facebook Groups for each of its clubs, letting fans come together to chat, debate and pontificate.

Currently, the MLB Live show page on Facebook has 1.2 million followers. Each game in 2018 drew anywhere from 3 million to 7 million views (although Facebook counts views as anyone who watched for at least 3 seconds); a Facebook rep did not have additional data related to last year’s MLB games.

For 2019, the deal between Facebook and MLB will again include game recaps for every game this season, including the All-Star Game and postseason play. The recaps will run on Facebook Watch shortly after the conclusion of each game. In addition, Facebook Watch will feature weekly recaps for all 30 MLB teams.

Facebook’s revised MLB deal was reported previously by Morning Consult.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Digital

  • MLB - Facebook live streaming

    Facebook Cuts MLB Live-Streaming Schedule to Just Six Games for 2019

    Facebook is bringing live Major League Baseball games back to its video-streaming platform for a third straight year — but is coming to the plate with a much lighter schedule. Under the social network’s 2019 one-year renewal with the league, Facebook will carry six live, regular-season games (one per month) globally on Facebook Watch, excluding [...]

  • 'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help

    'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted' Features More Detailed Frights

    It’s most frightening the first time. That isn’t to say that one every adjusts to the scares while playing through the 40 mini-games of “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” with the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. But that first moment when one of the creepy people-sized animatronics lurches into your face screaming as [...]

  • Google Placeholder

    Under Pressure, Google Removes Gay Conversion Therapy App

    Google has removed a controversial app from Texas-based Living Hope Ministries that advocated for gay conversion therapy after coming under pressure from civil rights groups and the public. The app suggested that users could “pray away the gay,” and disparaged homosexuality as a “destructive lifestyle.” “After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming

    'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming Next Facebook, Google

    The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]

  • Tubi-TV-Cox-Apps-Menu-Feaured-Row

    Cox Adds Tubi Free, Ad-Supported Movie, TV Show VOD Service

    Tubi inked a deal with Cox Communications, giving customers of the cable operator’s Contour service access to more than 12,000 movies and TV shows for no additional charge. Tubi’s partnership with Cox Contour marks its second pay-TV deal after launching on Comcast Xfinity X1 last fall. Apart from YouTube, Tubi is the only ad-supported video-on-demand [...]

  • conde-nast-pitchfork-ars-technica-newsguild

    Staffers at Condé Nast's Pitchfork, Ars Technica Unionize With NewsGuild of New York

    Editorial staffers at two Condé Nast titles — music publication Pitchfork and tech/science site Ars Technica — have unionized with the NewsGuild of New York. According to the union, an “overwhelming majority” of eligible staff of both Pitchfork and Ars Technica signed union-authorization cards and have requested voluntary recognition of their respective unions. The two [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Orders Three New Italy Originals, Including 'Three Steps Over Heaven'

    Netflix has announced three new Italian originals, indicating that the streaming giant is ramping up operations in the country as it gets more traction with local subscribers. The new Italian Netflix originals in the pipeline are: “Curon,” a genre show with supernatural elements, which is set in a Northern Italian village; a series adaptation of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad