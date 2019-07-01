Facebook Buildings in Menlo Park Evacuated After Suspicious Package Detected

evacuated four buildings at its Menlo Park, Calif., campus Monday after equipment at the company’s mailing facility detected a package that might have contained sarin, a lethal nerve agent, according to reports. Two individuals may have been exposed to sarin but are not currently showing signs or symptoms of exposure, Reuters reported, citing a fire official.

The detection of what could possibly be sarin at the social gaint’s facilities was first reported by NBC Bay Area.

According to director of corporate media relations Anthony Harrison, a “suspicious” package was delivered at around 11 a.m. PT this morning to one of Facebook’s mail rooms. He said authorities have not yet identified the substance found.

“We evacuated four buildings and are conducting a thorough investigation in coordination with local authorities,” Harrison said in a statement. “As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation. The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will share additional information when it is available.”

Facebook tests packages sent through its mail rooms for dangerous chemicals and substances, according to Business Insider.