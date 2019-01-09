×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Exec: ‘Buffy,’ ‘Angel’ and ‘Firefly’ Streams Meant to Get People Talking

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All

Facebook’s head of content strategy and planning Matthew Henick told the audience of Variety’s CES Summit in Las Vegas Wednesday that the company licensed Joss Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel” and “Firefly” for Facebook Watch as a way to literally get people to talk – preferably while they watch the shows together through Facebook’s co-watching tools.

“Co-watching is a communal experience where you literally consume video with other people.” Henick said. As such, co-watching tools were a big part of Facebook’s strategy of embracing people-centric viewing, he argued.

Whedon’s shows, which Facebook started to stream for free on its Watch video platform in December, are meant to be lighthouse titles for the company, proving out the model and inspiring other publishers to embrace Watch as well.

However, over time, Facebook may slow its spend on originals, he suggested. “We will definitely modulate our investment,” Henick said. “We are not going to make the bulk of the content that people want to see.”

Henick also clarified that Facebook wasn’t looking to spend money on original content for IGTV, the video service that the company launched as part of Instagram six months ago. “I don’t see us doing an original strategy” for IGTV, he said.

He tried to assure his audience that the company was committed to IGTV, despite a mixed reception and reported low audience numbers. “We see a lot of improvement recently.” Henick said. “It’s full steam ahead.”

More Digital

  • Facebook's Matthew Henick Says Company Is

    Facebook Exec: ‘Buffy,’ ‘Angel’ and ‘Firefly’ Streams Meant to Get People Talking

    Facebook’s head of content strategy and planning Matthew Henick told the audience of Variety’s CES Summit in Las Vegas Wednesday that the company licensed Joss Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel” and “Firefly” for Facebook Watch as a way to literally get people to talk – preferably while they watch the shows together through Facebook’s [...]

  • Xumo Expanding to Germany, France, Spain,

    Xumo to Go International in 2019, Launch Linear OTT Channels in Six Countries

    Irvine, California-based connected TV startup Xumo is preparing for an international expansion this year: The company plans to launch in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy this year, CEO Colin Petrie-Norris told Variety on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Wednesday. For its go-to-market strategy, the company will rely on its [...]

  • Steve Harvey TCA

    Steve Harvey on the Fate of His Daytime Talk Show as NBCU Deal Ends

    Steve Harvey, TV personality and multi-hyphenate entertainer/entrepreneur, admitted that he was surprised when NBC announced that a new show hosted by Kelly Clarkson would take over his timeslot on its owned-and-operated stations. Harvey, a headline speaker at Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, was asked by interviewer Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein whether he going to stay [...]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish: Mobile Will Be a Catalyst for the TV Industry

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish isn’t ready to celebrate victory just yet. “I wouldn’t ever say mission accomplished, and certainly not in the changing world we are living in,” Bakish said during his keynote conversation at Variety’s CES Summit Wednesday. That’s despite the fact that Bakish has overcome quite a few challenges since taking over the [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HISENSE - Hisense,

    CES Trend: Your Next Smart Speaker May Be a TV

    Alexa, turn on the television: If you’re out to buy a new TV this year, you’ll find barely any brand name device that won’t offer voice control, often powered by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And while the majority of these devices still require consumers to press a microphone button on their remote, you’ll also [...]

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Getting Divorced

    Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of Amazon, announced that after 25 years, he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to get divorced. Jeff Bezos tweeted the news Wednesday, saying in part, “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad