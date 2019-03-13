×
Facebook, Instagram Apps Suffer Hours-Long Worldwide Outages for Some Users

Todd Spangler

Facebook Logo
CREDIT: PA Wire/PA Images

Apps for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp were down for some users around the world Wednesday, with unidentified technical problems causing widespread disruptions.

Facebook acknowledged the problems in a tweet at 1:49 p.m. ET, saying, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Facebook said in a follow-up post on Twitter at 3:03 p.m. ET, “We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.” That’s a reference to a distributed denial-of-service brute-force attack, in which networks are overloaded with bogus traffic designed to disrupt service.

According to website DownDetector.com, user reports of problems accessing Facebook’s apps began to spike around noon ET on Wednesday (March 13) and had not been fully resolved more than four hours later. The issues for Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger appear to be mostly affecting users in the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil, while many WhatsApp error reports have come from Mexico and South America as well as Europe, according to the site.

Outages for large internet platforms like Facebook or YouTube aren’t unusual, but in the past they have typically restored service within an hour or two.

As Facebook’s outages dragged on, Twitter lit up with complaints, comments — and memes and jokes — about the situation.

