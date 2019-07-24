Facebook Agrees to New FTC Privacy Oversight, Will Pay $5 Billion Fine Under 20-Year Settlement

, under a 20-year settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations, will pay a record-breaking $5 billion fine and submit to new oversight by the commission.

The settlement promises to strengthen the obligations has to provide transparency to the FTC about its business practices — it’s over and above what is required by U.S. law, according to the company.

The FTC deal with Facebook, announced Wednesday after months of negotiations, will impose what the commission claimed were “unprecedented new restrictions” on the social-media giant’s business. That includes requiring Facebook’s board to establish an independent privacy committee that will remove “unfettered control by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg over decisions affecting user privacy,” according to the FTC.

Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post, spun the massive FTC fine and new restrictions as an example of the company’s commitment to doing a better job of handling users’ data and suggested Facebook an industry leader in this area. “We have a responsibility to protect people’s privacy. We already work hard to live up to this responsibility, but now we’re going to set a completely new standard for our industry,” he wrote.

It’s the biggest fine ever levied by the FTC — and nearly 20 times more than the previous highest penalty by a privacy-related regulator anywhere in the world, according to the agency. The agreement settles FTC charges that the company violated a 2012 order by “deceiving users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information.”

“Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers’ choices,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement.

Word of the FTC’s approval of the $5 billion fine leaked out earlier this month. The large fine is designed “not only to punish future violations but, more importantly, to change Facebook’s entire privacy culture to decrease the likelihood of continued violations,” according to Simons.

The official announcement comes as tech giants face a growing political backlash against their economic power. On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced a sweeping antitrust review of large internet platforms.

In addition to these violations of its 2012 order, the FTC alleges that Facebook violated the agency’s ban against deceptive practices when it told users it would collect their phone numbers to enable a security feature, but failed to disclose that it also used those numbers for advertising purposes.

Separately, Facebook will pay a $100 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its failure to disclose to investors data abuse like what occurred with Cambridge Analytica. “We share the SEC’s interest in ensuring that we are transparent with our investors about the material risks we face, and we have already updated our disclosures and controls in this area,” Facebook said.