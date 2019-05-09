×
Facebook Should Be Broken Up Because Mark Zuckerberg Has ‘Unchecked Power,’ Company Co-Founder Says

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Hughes, who co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and others 15 years ago when they were students at Harvard, believes the federal government should dismantle the extraordinarily powerful social-media giant.

In a 5,700-word New York Times op-ed piece published Thursday, Hughes argued that Zuckerberg holds “unchecked power” that is “unprecedented and un-American.”

“Mark is a good, kind person. But I’m angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks,” wrote Hughes, who is now co-chairman of the Economic Security Project and a senior adviser at liberal think tank the Roosevelt Institute. “And I’m worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hughes’ op-ed.

In the op-ed, Hughes called for the FTC, together with the Department of Justice, to force Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp into separate companies, and also to bar Facebook from making acquisitions for several years.

Mark Zuckerberg cannot fix Facebook, but our government can,” Hughes wrote.

Facebook is anticipating an FTC fine of up to $5 billion to settle allegations of the company’s violations of privacy regulations. But that “slap on the wrist” is not enough to check Facebook’s dangerous and anticompetitive control over communication in the digital age, according to Hughes.

“The most problematic aspect of Facebook’s power is Mark’s unilateral control over speech. There is no precedent for his ability to monitor, organize and even censor the conversations of two billion people,” Hughes wrote.

According to Hughes, he sold his Facebook shares in 2012 and does not invest directly in any social-media companies.

