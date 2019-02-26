Facebook’s Launch of ‘Clear History’ Feature This Year Will Crimp Ad Growth, CFO Says

For , giving its 2.32 billion monthly users the ability to clear out their digital history — something the company plans to launch in 2019 — is going to hurt the social-media colossus’ business, according to a top exec.

“Privacy is a headwind for us in 2019,” CFO David Wehner said, speaking at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday in San Francisco.

At a high level, the “clear history” tool is “going to give us some headwinds in terms of being able to target as effectively as before,” Wehner said.

Wehner had previously discussed the prospect of an increased focus on privacy and security has hampering Facebook’s revenue growth in 2019. The company also is spending several billion dollars on staffing up its security and safety teams and processes, he said at the Morgan Stanley conference.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg first announced the plans for a “clear history” tool at the company’s F8 developer conference in May 2018, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

He explained it this way in a post last year: “In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We’re building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook — what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on.” Zuckerberg noted that if users clear their history, “Your Facebook won’t be as good while it relearns your preferences.”