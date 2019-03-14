Facebook Apologizes for Outages, Says It Has Resolved ‘Server Configuration’ Error That Led to Access Problems

is sorry for what appeared to be the longest-ever rolling outage of its service: The social media giant apologized for a technical error that left many users globally unable to access apps for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp starting Wednesday and stretching into Thursday, and said it has fixed the glitch.

About 24 hours after users began reporting problems with , Instagram and other apps, Facebook announced Thursday — on Twitter — that it had resolved the issues and that its systems are “recovering.”

“Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering,” the company said in a tweet. “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Facebook first acknowledged the problems in a tweet Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. ET, then said in a follow-up message that it was able to confirm the outages were not caused by distributed denial-of-service attack, in which networks are overloaded with bogus traffic designed to disrupt service.

Problems reported by users included the apps’ not loading content or allowing them to share posts, while some said they were unable to log in. Some were shown a message saying Facebook was down for maintenance.

Facebook is considering issuing refunds to advertisers because of the downtime, Bloomberg reported.

Outages for large internet platforms like Facebook or YouTube aren’t unusual, but in the past they have typically restored service within an hour or two.

