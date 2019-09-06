×

Facebook Target of Antitrust Probe by State Attorneys General

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook faces another antitrust investigation, with the New York State Attorney General announcing Friday that a coalition of nine AGs has launched an investigation into the social-media giant for potential antitrust violations.

The investigation focuses on “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” according to the announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Joining New York in the probe are the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares of Facebook fell 1.7% in early trading Friday.

The action by the state AGs comes after Facebook disclosed two months ago that the Federal Trade Commission in June 2019 told the social-media colossus that it was the target of an antitrust investigation by the agency. That came the same day the FTC announced a 20-year settlement with Facebook over privacy violations under which the company is paying a record $5 billion fine and will submit to new regulatory oversight.

Related

In addition, in July, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a broad antitrust probe into large online platforms, including Facebook.

“Even the largest social-media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” New York AG Letitia James said in a statement. “We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

Meanwhile, Google also is set to be the target of an antitrust investigation by a group of some three dozen state AGs over the internet company’s influence over digital advertising, the Wall Street Journal reported, following an earlier story on the planned probe by the Washington Post. The Google investigation will be led by the Texas Attorney General and is set to be announced Monday, per the Journal report.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Target of Antitrust Probe by State Attorneys General

    Facebook faces another antitrust investigation, with the New York State Attorney General announcing Friday that a coalition of nine AGs has launched an investigation into the social-media giant for potential antitrust violations. The investigation focuses on “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” according to the announcement from [...]

  • crunchyroll logo

    WarnerMedia's Crunchyroll to Acquire Majority Stake in Anime Distributor Viz Media Europe Group

    Crunchyroll, the anime streaming-service division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, entered into a pact to become the majority owner of Viz Media Europe Group, the top anime distributor and manga publisher in Europe. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The agreement will bring together Crunchyroll’s global streaming platform with Viz Media Europe Group’s network of partners, [...]

  • Hannah Hart and Kevin NealonVariety's Entertainment

    10 Things We Learned From Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit

    Variety’s Entertainment and Technology summit featured a host of conversations surrounding the use of advertising in media and the ways in which perpetually advancing technology is constantly affecting how fans consume content. From “Spider-Man’s” departure from the Marvel Universe to Crypt TV’s possibly long future with Facebook Watch, take a look at the 10 biggest [...]

  • Jack ConteVariety's Entertainment & Techonology Summit,

    Patreon May Start Providing Loans to Creators, Among Other New Services

    Patreon, the subscription-based fan platform, is eyeing a range of new services to support creators — including potentially providing loans at some point, CEO Jack Conte said. Conte, speaking at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit in L.A., said Patreon is considering ways to provide capital funding and other financial services to artists, as well as [...]

  • RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues

    RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues up 18%, Streaming Soars

    Revenues are up 18% to $5.4 billion and streaming accounts for 80% of that revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report released today. Paid streaming services added more than 1 million new subscriptions a month, pushing the U.S. total past 60 million. The trends continue the double-digit growth the industry has [...]

  • marvel lenovo ar

    Lenovo, Disney Launch Marvel AR Headset

    Lenovo has once again teamed up with Disney to bring one of the studio’s iconic franchises to augmented reality (AR). After first launching the “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” AR headset in 2017, the two companies are back with a new “Marvel Dimension of Heroes” experience running on slightly revamped hardware. News of Lenovo and Disney [...]

  • Jon Favreau

    Jon Favreau Compares 'The Mandalorian's' Scale to Original Star Wars Trilogy

    Jon Favreau gave some more insight into the scale of his forthcoming Disney Plus “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology summit. The prolific multi-hyphenate likened the series, which takes place after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” to the original George Lucas trilogy in terms of scale and tone. “For [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad