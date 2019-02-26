×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Orders Animated Comedy Series Starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron, Sets ‘Real World’ Reboot Fan Voting

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anna Kendrick Zac Efron - Human Discoveries - Facebook
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Facebook’s latest bid to drive viewers to its Watch video platform? A cartoon set in prehistoric times starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron.

The social giant has greenlit animated comedy series “Human Discoveries” starring Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Up in the Air”) and Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “High School Musical”). The show is slated to debut on Facebook Watch later in 2019.

Facebook also is rolling out new fan-voting features for its reboot of MTV’s “The Real World” reality show, with all-new seasons in the U.S., Mexico and Thailand set to premiere this spring. Beginning this week, Facebook users will be able to vote on one cast member to enter each of the new “Real World” houses. In addition, it’s bringing bring back three full past seasons of “The Real World” to Facebook Watch, with a fan vote determining which prior seasons will be available.

Facebook’s original-content strategy is geared around programming that has the potential to build fan communities through interactive social features like Groups and Watch Parties, said Matthew Henick, the company’s head of content planning and strategy.

Related

“Investing in content that drives meaningful interactions is core to our strategy,” Henick said. “Shows like ‘The Real World’ and ‘Human Discoveries’ not only have the potential to be buzz-worthy and immersive, but their concepts also make it possible to leverage the social fabric of Facebook in unique and creative ways.”

Over a year into the original-entertainment push, it’s not clear how well Watch is working. Facebook, which first launched Watch in August 2017 and expanded it internationally last summer, claims the service is gaining traction. As of late last year, over 75 million Facebook users worldwide — 5% of its base — spent at least one minute per day on Watch and on average streamed 20 minutes of video daily, according to the company. (The figures aren’t independently verified.)

For now, Facebook continues to spend on original content — hoping for a breakout viral hit.

“Human Discoveries” is co-produced by ShadowMachine and Ninjas Runnin’ Wild (Zac Efron’s production shingle). ShadowMachine, the production house behind shows including “BoJack Horseman” and “Robot Chicken,” is currently producing Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated musical feature “Pinocchio” for Netflix.

The show follows a group of friends at the dawn of human civilization. They’re the first to discover innovations like fire and the wheel — as well as humanity’s other best and worst breakthroughs, including art, alcohol, fashion, racism… and, confusingly for the parties involved, monogamy. In addition to Efron and Kendrick, “Human Discoveries” also stars Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

“Human Discoveries” was created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee. It’s executive produced by Kirk J. Rudell, Bruno, Lee, Kendrick, Efron, Jason Barrett, Michael Simkin, and ShadowMachine’s Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

“With ‘Human Discoveries,’ we’ve assembled an incredible creative team and we’re proud to join forces with such uniquely funny and smart collaborators as Zac and Anna,” Campodonico said in a statement.

Meanwhile, for “The Real World” three new iterations, the seventh and final cast members for the U.S., Mexico and Thailand shows will be picked based on Facebook poll results on the show’s page at facebook.com/realworld. The U.S. casting poll opens this week, while voting for Mexico and Thailand will kick off the week of March 11.

Fans also will help pick which three full seasons of “The Real World” will be released on Facebook Watch. Voting starts March 4 for a three-week period in three categories: “Favorite Season” — New York (season 1), San Francisco (season 3), or Austin (season 16); “Hottest Cast” — London (season 4), Key West (season 17), or Ex-Plosion (season 29); and “Most Controversial Season” — Los Angeles (season 2), Las Vegas (season 12), or Portland (season 28). The seasons with the most votes will be announced on March 25 and will be available to view on Facebook Watch leading up to the new seasons’ premieres.

“The Real World” reboots for Facebook Watch are co-produced by MTV Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, which created the original format for the show that first debuted on MTV in 1992 — and spawned the reality-TV genre.

As the new “Real World” series roll out, Facebook users will have the opportunity to connect directly with the cast members with Facebook Live, Groups and Watch Party. Each region’s “Real World” season will feature weekly scene drops, Facebook Stories and full episodes.

“The Real World” reboots and “Human Discoveries” join Facebook’s lineup of other Watch originals. Scripted shows include teen drama “Five Points” from Kerry Washington; black comedy “Queen America” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones; fairy-tale-inspired anthology series “Sacred Lies”; and drama “Sorry For Your Loss” starring Elizabeth Olsen. Unscripted fare includes Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” talk show, Mike Rowe’s “Returning the Favor” and influencer Huda Kattan’s reality show “Huda Boss.”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • Jenna Bush Hager to Join Hoda

    Jenna Bush Hager to Join Hoda Kotb in 'Today' Fourth Hour

    Jenna Bush Hager will succeed Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour of “Today,” NBC News confirmed Tuesday, setting up a new partnership with Hoda Kotb that executives no doubt hope will prove as enduring as the one it replaces. “Jenna joined ‘Today’ nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our [...]

  • Anna Kendrick Zac Efron - Human

    Facebook Orders Animated Comedy Series Starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron, Sets 'Real World' Reboot Fan Voting

    Facebook’s latest bid to drive viewers to its Watch video platform? A cartoon set in prehistoric times starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron. The social giant has greenlit animated comedy series “Human Discoveries” starring Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Up in the Air”) and Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “High School Musical”). The show is slated to debut [...]

  • Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is

    Discovery Swings to Profit in Fourth Quarter

    Discovery Inc. said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter after posting a loss in the year-earlier period. The owner of the Discovery, TLC and OWN cable networks, which purchased Scripps Networks Interactive last year, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 51% to a little more than $2.8 billion in the year-earlier period. On a [...]

  • For editorial use only, no marketing

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Behind the Scenes of 'Shallow' and Other Key Oscar Moments

    While Hollywood debates the merits of “Green Book” as this year’s best picture Oscar winner, the rest of America is still discussing Sunday night’s showstopping number from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The “A Star Is Born” duo performed “Shallow” midway through the Academy Awards, and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about highlights. [...]

  • Jorge Ramos Inauguration Issue

    Journalist Jorge Ramos, Univision News Crew Briefly Detained in Venezuela

    Journalist Jorge Ramos and his Univision crew were briefly “arbitrarily detained” at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following an interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the Univision News Twitter account Monday, after Maduro reportedly did not like the questions he was asked. Attention: A @Univision team, headed by @jorgeramosnews, is being arbitrarily detained [...]

  • Brittany Snow

    Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama 'Sisters'

    Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned. In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning [...]

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad