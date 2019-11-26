×
Facebook Buys the Maker of the Popular VR Game ‘Beat Saber’

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

CREDIT: Courtesy of Beat Games

Facebook has acquired Beat Games, the maker of the popular virtual reality (VR) music game “Beat Saber”, the social media giant announced Tuesday. Beat Games will operate as an independent studio under Oculus Studios, and continue to support “Beat Saber” on all existing platforms, according to a blog post penned by Facebook AR/VR director of content Mike Verdu.

“‘Beat Saber’ is a perfect example of why VR is so exciting—VR reimagines old genres and invents new ones,” Verdu wrote. “The team at Beat Games made a leap forward in innovation and design with the stellar blend of game mechanics and music in ‘Beat Saber’, and yet we know that they, along with so many other devs, are just getting started.”

Facebook did not disclose the amount it spent on Beat Games.

“Beat Saber” became the first VR game to sell more than 1 million copies earlier this year, and has since become a top title on Facebook’s Oculus Quest as well. In fact, the popularity of “Beat Saber” has been such a boon for VR that Facebook prominently included the game in advertisements for the VR headset.

Beat Saber even made an appearance on the “Tonight Show,” with Jimmy Fallon competing against Brie Larson:

Developing.

